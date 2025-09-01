Horsham District Councillor dismayed at ‘seriously flawed’ consideration of application for 62 homes

A Horsham District Councillor has expressed dismay about the discussion of a planning application, saying that he and two other councillors were not allowed to speak at a planning meeting.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Independent councillor Alan Manton (West Chiltington, Thakeham and Ashington ward) submitted an article to this newspaper, saying Horsham District Council (HDC) had let Storrington residents down.

“We three ward councillors for West Chiltington – Joy Dennis, Philip Circus and Alan Manton – were banned from speaking at the Planning Meeting,” he said, adding that the Planning Committee chairman had taken advice from HDC Officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Application DC/24/2006 was submitted by Wates Developments Ltd and is an outline planning application for the demolition of a barn and the erection of up to 62 dwellings (including affordable homes) on land north of Melton Drive in Storrington. People can view it at public-access.horsham.gov.uk/public-access.

Horsham District Councillor Alan Manton (West Chiltington, Thakeham and Ashington ward)

Horsham District Council has now responded to Councillor Manton’s points, saying the August 19 planning committee meeting about the application ‘was conducted in full accordance with the Council’s published constitution, which does not give an automatic right for an elected member of anon-affected ward to speak at a planning committee meeting’.

People can view the meeting report at horsham.moderngov.co.uk, which recommends approving the planning application.

Councillor Manton said: “I believe there were many issues where the consideration of this Planning Application DC/24/2006 was seriously flawed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There appeared to me to be little weight given by HDC Planning Officers or the Planning Committee members to the Storrington and Sullington Neighbourhood Plan 2018-2031,” he said. “Surprisingly HDC Planning Officers felt weight should be given to Horsham District Council’s lack of land supply for building on this green gap.”

Councillor Manton continued: “I can’t help but think this lack of land supply is more down to the debacle over the Horsham District Council Local Plan, which was thrown out by Luke Fleming, the Government planning inspector.”

The County Times reported on August 21 that Horsham District Council had written to Mr Fleming to ask him to convene a further Local Plan hearing. This Local Plan set out where and when 13,000 new homes would be built up to the year 2040 but Mr Fleming said he had significant concerns about its ‘soundness and legal compliance.’

Councillor Manton said: “Unfortunately HDC has, for the past four months, vacillated between withdrawal, appeal or starting again with a new Local Plan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The HDC Administration seem frozen in the headlights, unsure of what to do next,” he said, adding that this has left HDC ‘vulnerable’ to unsuitable developments. He said: “Planning Officers seem to be more concerned Government may put them into Special Measures and remove their ability to continue as a Local Planning Authority. They appear to be desperately seeking salvation by finding an land to build upon and demonstrate their allegiance to the NPPF (National Planning Policy Framework).”

He said there has been concern about the possibility of ‘mission creep’ spreading across the ‘green gap’ in the Neighbourhood Plan. He also felt that the Planning Officer’s presentation was ‘quite unclear’ about the ‘existing development currently being built on the Green Gap’.

Councillor Manton also expressed concern about the possibility of Horsham District Council being ‘abolished under Local Government Reorganisation’ in a few years and the residents of Storrington, Sullington and West Chiltington getting ‘hundreds of new cars out on their streets’. He said this would create ‘congestion and pollution as the communities become joined together to become one big urban sprawl’.

He added: “I applaud the excellent and factual arguments made by the public speakers Richard Evea, Colin Campbell and Anna Worthington-Leese. I know you put much effort into this and I am upset that I was prevented from speaking with you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to Councillor Manton’s points, a Horsham District Council spokesperson said: “This particular application was not in Councillor Manton’s, Dennis’ or Circus’ ward but nevertheless the committee chair gave appropriate consideration to a request by Councillor Manton and Councillor Dennis to speak at the meeting.

“This request was declined as six speakers were scheduled to speak against the proposals, including all three of the Storrington ward members (which is the ward affected), who raised similar points to Councillor Manton over the impact of development within the ‘green gap’ and the weight to be given to the Storrington Neighbourhood Plan.

“The Council recognises that public feeling on this application is very strong, however the Planning Committee was fully aware of the full range of competing issues when making its decision.

“Decisions made were based on facts, evidence and the merits of the case with the Planning Committee comprising highly trained and experienced planning professionals.”