Horsham district Greens launch bid to increase Green councillors by 400 per cent in ambitious plans for May’s local elections.

The party have revealed plans to grow Green councillors from three to double figures to strongly push a Green agenda for the district.

As nominations open for the May elections, the Horsham district Greens have launched an ‘inspirational’ campaign to put Green issues around increased environmental protection, proportionate climate crisis action and improved social justice at the core of Horsham District Council’s work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently the Greens have three councillors, Bob Platt and Mike Croker, both elected in 2019 and Joan Grech elected in an historic landslide by-election win last April.

Green Party members

In May they aim to get up to 14 councillors elected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If elected, the Greens say they will push for reasonable numbers of truly affordable, sustainable housing with adequate infrastructure - in place from the outset. They’ll also seek to replicate the Lewes Model, with insulation for all social housing, as a way of really tackling the cost of living and the climate crises at the same time. With inflation causing real hardship for many residents, Greens would like the council to provide better practical support for struggling residents as prices of food and energy rocket. The Conservative offer of £1.5million toward this falls short of what is needed, it needs to be much more substantial, the Greens argue.

Green councillors will work hard to grow active travel across the district, to encourage easier and safer walking and cycling for health and environmental reasons and are keen to grow the Green economy also.

A council-led initiative to collect and compost food waste will another Green policy to bring to the table and the Greens will ensure wildlife and biodiversity are supported more robustly, for example by giving much greater emphasis on initiatives like ‘Wilder Horsham’ and the ‘Weald to Waves’ project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parham parish councillor and Green candidate for Storrington Claudia Fisher said: “It’s clear that voters are fed up with broken promises and Conservative government. As a traditionally Conservative area, the way people are voting round here is changing.