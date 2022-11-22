Jeremy Quin, MP for Horsham, held a meeting for Hosts of Ukrainian Refugees across the constituency.

Ukraine flag

He thanked hosts for the support they are providing and discussed the future of what is a highly successful scheme.

Mr Quin invited Hosts of Ukrainian Refugees living in the Horsham constituency to join him on Saturday (19th November) for a meeting.

He took the opportunity to thank the Hosts for all they are doing in providing support to their guests.

Hosts shared success stories; many of their guests have found employment and some have “moved on” having found somewhere to live independently.

Mr Quin said “Hosts have provided a tremendous level of support to their guests for which I know our Ukrainian friends are incredibly grateful.”

Mr Quin also heard from Hosts about practical issues, particularly regarding finding accommodation locally in the private rental sector and how hosts can be best supported which he is keen to take up on behalf of the hosts.