Horsham MP asks for pause on new No 17 bus timetable
Horsham MP John Milne comments:
“This was supposed to be a good news story. Residents were led to believe they would benefit from more frequent half-hourly buses and a much-wanted Sunday service. But now it turns out this will only happen at the expense of Partridge Green, which will lose its direct service to Horsham during the day.”
The No 17 is run by Stagecoach, a private operator, but West Sussex County Council are consulted on timetable changes. The new Sunday service is being introduced with the aid of a public subsidy.
John Milne says:
“The plan to change the No 17 service was announced months ago at WSCC full council. But there was no mention of the impact it would have on Partridge Green. Given that we’re being told one change can’t happen without the other, why was this not made clear at the time?
This timetable change should never have gone ahead without proper public consultation. Having engaged with residents, since the announcement, I have written to WSCC to share their concerns. In the light of the strong negative reaction, I hope this will be reconsidered.”
