Horsham MP backs Parliamentary Motion calling for WASPI compensation

John Milne, the new MP for Horsham, has supported a Parliamentary Motion calling for WASPI women to be compensated.

The motion, tabled by Wendy Chamberlain, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Work and Pensions, calls for the new Labour Government to act on the recommendations set out in the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman’s report. The report states that women born in the 1950s have suffered significant financial loss due to maladministration by the Department of Work and Pensions and deserve compensation as a result. The report was first published in July 2021 and the final report was published in May 2024.

The Liberal Democrats were the first party to pledge WASPI compensation which neither Labour nor the Conservatives did prior or during the 2024 General Election campaign.

With more than one hundred 1950s women dying each day, many of whom suffering and dying without compensation, the Liberal Democrats are once again calling on the Government to urgently implement a compensation plan following the Ombudsman’s recommendations.

John Milne MP

Angela Madden, Chair of Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI), said: “We are grateful to have the support of hundreds of MPs across the Commons and look forward to working cross-party to see fair and fast compensation delivered as quickly as possible in the new Parliament.

“Many MPs have backed our campaign for justice to date, including the Prime Minister himself. With one WASPI woman dying every 13 minutes, we have no more time for dither or delay.”

John Milne, MP for Horsham said: “The unjust treatment of WASPI women has gone on long enough.

“The DWP have had plenty of time to act on the first report’s findings over three years ago, and plenty of time after the final report too.

“It is truly disgraceful that a proper compensation scheme has not already been put in place and I hope that the new Government will act with the urgency with which compensation is needed.

“Many WASPI women are dying without the DWP ever admitting to their errors, without any acknowledgement of the impact that this has had on their lives, and above all without compensation.

“We’re past the stage of needing to ‘consider’ the report findings. The Government must put a plan in place now.”