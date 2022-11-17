FareShare Sussex is part of FareShare, the UK’s largest food redistribution charity, which aims to tackle the environmental issue of food waste and redirect it for social good.

FareShare Sussex works directly with farmers and food retailers to prevent perfectly edible food from being wasted and redirected to charities and community groups supporting the most vulnerable in society.

Jeremy said it was great to hear about the ‘fantastic work’ done by the organisation, adding: “Within Horsham we have the great Horsham Community Fridge who work brilliantly on a local level to prevent food waste. FareShare Sussex work ‘upstream’ directly with farmers and food retailers to try and reduce food waste at source and its environmental impact. As well as redistributing food items, FareShare Sussex are looking to turn items into meals to share with local charities.”