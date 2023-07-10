Jeremy Quin, Member of Parliament for Horsham, met the Chief Constable of Sussex Police Jo Shiner on Friday [July 7].

Top on Mr Quin’s agenda was incidents of anti-social behaviour in the town centre. Whilst Horsham remains a relatively safe place in which to live and work, incidents have caused real concern to local residents.

Mr Quin said: “I was pleased to hear from Chief Constable Shiner that her officers are taking quick and proactive action to tackle those who are engaging in unacceptable behaviour.

“It is important to remember that it is only a tiny number of individuals who are causing issues. Where we have seen recent incidents in the town, the police have made arrests and pursued offenders.

Jeremy Quin with Chief Constable Jo Shiner

“This will send a clear message to anyone looking to cause issues in the town centre that it will not be tolerated and that the police will take action against them.”

Mr Quin will be holding a further meeting with the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner and the District Commander later this month to further discuss progress made in tackling anti-social behaviour in the town.

Alongside discussing anti-social behaviour, Mr Quin and Chief Constable Shiner discussed wider policing matters across the County.

