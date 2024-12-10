Horsham MP visits local businesses on Small Business Saturday

Lib Dem MP for Horsham, John Milne, conducted a tour of small businesses in the town centre as part of Small Business Saturday on 7th December.

The visits gave businesses in the area the chance to tell John what challenges they are facing and what needs to change to ensure their continued success, so that their local MP can push for it in Parliament.

John visited local businesses Brock Taylor Estate Agents, Green People, Sienna Rocks, Gobsmack Comics, Johansson’s Café, Monte Forte restaurant and The Bear pub. On the visit, Horsham’s MP was told that the recent Friday Lates events in the town centre had created a real buzz in Horsham as a shopping destination and inspired a lively, community atmosphere. However, businesses also faced challenges such as shoplifting, competition from online retailers and the threat of a rise in National Insurance.

The Liberal Democrats have already been pushing for the government to scrap their employers’ National Insurance tax rise which will burden businesses in Horsham with higher costs at a time when many are struggling following years of “Conservative economic vandalism”.

John Milne in conversation with the landlord of The Bear Pub

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne said: “Local businesses like those that I visited are the backbone of our community and provide a great service to people here in Horsham. We should be doing all we can to support them.

“That is why I am dedicated to listening to small business owners and doing what I can in my role as MP to make their jobs easier.

“It is also why it is so important that the government rethinks and scraps their National Insurance hike on our local small businesses.

“After years of Conservative economic vandalism, businesses here in Horsham have been hammered with increased costs and less support. This urgently needs to change and I will be pushing the government every step of the way to ensure it does.”