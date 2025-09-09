The following planning applications have been submitted to Horsham District Council between August 29 and September 5.

Ashington

DC/25/1252: Land at No. 2 Holly Gate, The Annex and Former Holly Gate Nursery, Billingshurst Road, Ashington. Conversion of 1x2 bed dwelling and 1x3 bed dwelling into 1x4 bed dwelling, demolition of 2 former commercial glasshouses and erection of 1x4 bed dwelling, and associated landscaping works.

DC/25/1269: Land North of Guildford Road, Bucks Green, Rudgwick. Outline Planning Application for up to 90 no. residential dwellings (including 40% affordable) all matters to be reserved apart from access.

DC/25/1327: Land East of Mousdell Close, Rectory Lane, Ashington. Erection of 74 dwellings with associated access, parking and landscaping.

Billingshurst

DC/25/1387: 82 Broomfield Drive, Billingshurst. Surgery to 4x Oak.

DC/25/1395: Limeburners Caravan Site, Lordings Road, Newbridge. Siting of 24No. single-storey static homes for permanent year-round residential use (Use Class C3).

Bramber

CA/25/0099: 4 Castle View, The Street, Bramber. Surgery to 1x Leylandii Hedge and 1x Tilia Cordata (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

DC/25/1421: 21 Maudlyn Parkway, Bramber. Erection of a single storey rear extension, garage conversion and first floor rear extension.

Cowfold

DC/25/1365: 4 Oakfield Road, Cowfold. Creation of dropped kerb.

Denne

DC/25/0847: 43 Swan Walk, Horsham. Shopfront repair and refurbishment.

DC/25/0848: 43 Swan Walk, Horsham. Installation of 2x non-illuminated fascia signs.

DC/25/1374: 19 Carfax, Horsham. Installation of 1x internally illuminated fascia sign and 1x internally illuminated projected sign.

DC/25/1391: 30 West Street, Horsham. External alterations including installation of new windows and doors and alterations to existing windows and doors at ground, first and second floors.

DC/25/1266: Former Fire Station Hurst Road, Horsham. Demolition of All Existing Buildings and the Erection of a Care Home (Class C2).

DC/25/1363: Land North West Of Garden Place, Hawthorn Close, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Oak.

DC/25/1404: Amberley House, Gordon Road, Horsham. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/24/1049 (Erection of a single-storey infill extension to rear of garage, replacement of windows and external doors. Installation of solar panels to rear roof slope, air source heat pump, EV charging point and replacement driveway) Fenestration amendments and gym size amendments.

Forest

DC/25/1286: 122 New Street, Horsham. Creation of a dropped kerb.

DC/25/1244: Churchley Brothers Ltd, Units 11 and 12, Redkiln Close, Horsham. Change of use of building from light industrial to (sui generis) function space in connection with neighbouring brewery at Unit 8.

Henfield

DC/25/1307: Burchett And Hards Ltd, Station Road, Henfield. Demolition of existing building and associated outbuildings, including hardstanding. Erection of 4No. new dwellings with private rear gardens and off street parking to the front of each house.

North Horsham

DC/25/1292: 126 Ropeland Way, Horsham. Retrospective application for the erection of a garden building.

DC/25/1359: 7 Trefoil Close, Horsham. Erection of a replacement single-storey rear extension, part conversion of garage and alterations to front porch.

DC/25/1382: Chennells Brook Lodge, Rusper Road, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Oak.

DC/25/1412: 2 The Willows, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Ash.

DC/25/1414: 1 The Willows, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Oak.

DC/25/1303: 171 Farhalls Crescent, Horsham. Erection of a first floor rear extension above existing single storey flat roof structure.

DC/25/1379: The Twitten, Millthorpe Road, Horsham. Surgery to 11x Sycamore.

Pulborough

DC/25/1318: Broomers Hill Park, Broomers Hill Lane, Codmore Hill. Application to confirm the existing development relating to the commencement of works granted by planning permission ref. DC/13/1048 and reserved matters approval ref. DC/16/2006 (Lawful Development Certificate - Existing).

DC/25/1335: Beedings House, Nutbourne Lane, Nutbourne. Change of use of land to residential curtilage for Beedings House and installation of ground mounted solar panel array.

CA/25/0101: 2 Temple Mews, Lower Street, Pulborough. Surgery to 1x Willow (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

DC/25/1371: Land West of Parsons Field Stables, Pickhurst Lane, Pulborough. Use of land for the stationing of 2 static caravans for residential purposes and associated dayrooms. Erection of stable buildings and formation of hardstanding (retrospective) Associated landscape works including planting of native hedges and removal of hardstanding (Retrospective).

DC/25/1388: Byeways, Rectory Lane, Pulborough. Erection of two-storey side and rear extensions.

DC/25/1392: Nutbourne Place Farm, Nutbourne Lane, Nutbourne. Variation of Condition 1 and 11 of previously approved application DC/24/1506 (Replacement of existing nursery building and erection of dwellinghouse and associated staff facilities, ground mounted solar panels, upgrading of glasshouses to make them water and energy efficient and biodiversity enhancements) Relating to the external wall materials.

Rudgwick

DC/25/1343: Hurlands, The Haven, Billingshurst. Application to confirm the continuous use of land as incidental residential curtilage with associated outbuildings (Lawful Development Certificate - Existing).

DC/25/1360: Land To The West of Little Millfields, Horsham Road, Rowhook. Demolition of existing buildings and erection of a single storey dwelling.

DC/25/1377: Field House, Cox Green, Rudgwick Horsham. Fell 1x Oak.

Rusper

DC/25/1197: Carylls, Faygate Lane, Faygate. Increasing total units from 19 to 22. Alterations to internal layout of existing property to form new self contained C3 units. Two new units proposed through internal alterations using unused areas and storage rooms. One existing unit modified to create two separate units.

Shermanbury

DC/25/1317: Little Frylands, Wineham Lane, Wineham. Variation of Condition 1 of previously approved application DC/22/2358 (Demolition of existing dwellings and buildings and erection 2no single storey dwellings with cycle and bin stores) Relating to proposed loft space to be utilised as living accommodation and the removal of No.4 rooflights to the rear elevation and replacing these with No.3 dormer windows.

DC/25/1402: 2 Barrack Cottages, Brighton Road, Shermanbury. Removal of existing mobile home and four container units and erection of a three bedroom chalet bungalow.

Shipley

DC/25/1186: Land Parcel At 511450 123227, Billingshurst Road, Coolham. Change of use of land from agriculture to a B2 Use (general industry) comprising the importation and processing of timber to produce wood chippings for re-sale.

DC/25/1233: Perrets, Smithers Hill Lane, Shipley. Removal of mobile home and erection of replacement dwelling for a rural worker.

DC/25/1325: Birchwood Lodge, Shaws Lane, Southwater. Variation of condition 1 of previously approved application reference DC/25/0070 (Demolition of existing dwelling, and erection of new 3 bedroom dwelling and detached garage) to amend the location of the dwelling together with internal changes to the ground floor plan.

DC/25/1369: McDonalds Restaurant, Worthing Road, West Grinstead. Installation of 3x internally illuminated Fascia signs, 3x internally illuminated booth lettering signs, 1x internally illuminated booth screen and 4x yellow soffit lights.

Slinfold

DC/25/1033: Ranfold Barn, Five Oaks Road, Slinfold. Erection of a new stables block comprising of six stables, a hay barn, tack room, feed room and machinery store. Construction of a sand school.

CA/25/0100: The Old Cart Shed, The Street, Slinfold. Fell 1x Willow (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

DC/25/1415: Old House Farm, The Street, Slinfold. Fell 1x Ash (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

Southwater

DC/25/1263: 52 York Close, Southwater. Erection of a timber framed porch with composite cladding. Replacement of cladding on existing bay window, with cladding to match porch.

DC/25/1344: 31 Leeds Close, Southwater. Erection of a first-floor side extension.

DC/25/1237: 4-8 Foxes Close, Southwater. Replacement of external windows and doors flats and roofline renewal.

DC/25/1400: 51 The Fieldings, Southwater. Erection of a two-storey detached dwelling.

Steyning

DC/25/1351: Staplefields, Ty-Barn, Horsham Road, Steyning. Erection of a single storey front extension and two storey side extension.

DC/25/1410: 2 Chantry Orchard, Tanyard Lane, Steyning. Alterations to property including installation of a bay window, rooflight and changes to existing doors and windows.

Storrington and Sullington

DC/25/1259: Squirrels Wood, 1 Brow Close, Storrington. Fell 1x Sweet Chestnut and Surgery to 2x Oak.

DC/25/1264: 2 Brow Close, Storrington. Surgery to 2x Sweet Chestnut.

DC/25/1313: 1 Puttick Close, Storrington. Surgery to 2x Oak.

DC/25/1361: Land at Rear of 46 Dean Way, Storrington. Surgery to 1x Oak.

DC/25/1362: Storrington Lawn Tennis Club, Greyfriars Lane, Storrington. Replacement of 1No. full size tennis court and 1No. mini-court with two floodlit padel courts and associated fencing.

DC/25/1397: Oak Lodge, Thakeham Road, Storrington. Surgery to 1x Oak.

Thakeham

DC/25/1232: Threals Farm Cottages, Threals Lane, West Chiltington. Demolition of 2no. dwellings and erection of 3no. dwellings with associated parking.

DC/25/1306: Land South of Venters, St Marys Close, Thakeham. Surgery to 3x Oak, 3x Ash, 2x Hawthorn, 1x Lime, 1x Birch, and 1x Field Maple.

DC/25/1408: Crays Cottage, Crays Lane, Goose Green. Part conversion of existing garage outbuilding to form a residential annexe.

DC/25/1416: Land East of Coolham Road, West Chiltington. Change of use of land to a mixed use of the stationing of caravans for residential purposes and the keeping of horses with a dayroom, hardstanding and an ancillary stable block.

Trafalgar

DC/25/1347: 73 Curzon Avenue, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Silver Birch.

DC/25/1385: Fairways, 12 Rookwood Park, Horsham. Fell 1x Ash.

Upper Beeding

DC/25/0831: Newbrook Business Park, Pound Lane, Upper Beeding. Construction of replacement dwellinghouse.

Warnham

CA/25/0102: Single Cross, School Hill, Warnham. Fell 1x Fir, and Surgery to 1x Willow and 1x Oak (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

Washington

DC/25/1300: High Chaparral, London Road, Washington. Permission in Principle for the construction of 4no. two storey dwellings.

West Chiltington

DC/25/1215: Bernadotte, Gay Street, Pulborough. Erection of a 2 bay single storey garage. Construction of a driveway and hard-standing.

DC/25/1342: Mizpah, 5 Wyndham Lea, West Chiltington. Conversion of integral garage, alterations to existing orangery fenestration, and first floor front extension to replace existing dormer.

CA/25/0095: Meadow Cottage, Sunset Lane, West Chiltington. Surgery to 1x Leyland Cypress (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

West Grinstead

DC/25/1350: 7 The Green, Dial Post. Surgery to 1x Oak.