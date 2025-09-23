The following planning applications have been submitted to Horsham District Council between September 12 and 19.

Ashington

DC/25/1354: East View, London Road, Ashington. Demolition of existing oak garage and erection of a new bespoke block built garage. (Retrospective).

DC/25/1146: Leonardslee Gardens, Brighton Road, Lower Beeding. Extension to the visitor entrance building to house a new ticket sales area and café; Infilling rooftop the former generator block courtyard, re-roofing of the Alpine House and internal/external reconfigurations and link extension; Single storey winter garden conservatory to the Stable Block; Terrace extension to the east and internal/ external reconfigurations; Change of use from redundant staff offices and staff accommodation within the stable block to guest accommodation including extension to Honey Cottage; Change of use to the partial first floor of the Red House to staff accommodation; Small WC exten-sion, reinstated chimney stack, and roof alterations to the Engine House; Lightweight wedding pavilion to the lawn, south of Leonardslee House;Landscaping changes including to the forecourt of Leonardslee House.

Cowfold

DC/25/1477: 33 Thornden, Cowfold. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single storey rear extension.

Colgate

DC/25/1428: Tanglewood, Forest Grange, Horsham. Proposed two pitch settled gypsy accommodation site along with retention of cess pit.

Denne

DC/25/1481: Eversfield House, Chesworth Lane, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Oak.

Forest

DC/25/1459: 44 Forestfield, Horsham. Demolition of existing single storey rear extension and erection of a replacement two storey rear extension. Demolition of existing front porch and erection of a replacement front porch.

DC/25/1463: 53 Heron Way, Horsham. Demolition of existing detached garage and erection of a single storey side and rear extension.

DC/25/1492: 69 Highlands Road, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Field Maple.

Henfield

DC/25/1349: Owl Cottage, Blackgate Lane, Henfield. Erection of a single storey rear and side extension with front porch enlargement, hip to gable roof extension with rear dormers.

DC/25/1405: Hascombe Farm, Horn Lane, Henfield. Erection of a Wellbeing Centre.

HRA/25/0022: Swains Farm, Brighton Road, Henfield. Application under Regulation 77 of the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 relating to Prior Approval consent DC/24/1764.

DC/25/1437: Whitchurch, Shoreham Road, Small Dole. Conversion and extension to form a Chalet Bungalow.

Itchingfield

CA/25/0106: 3 Bramble Close, Barns Green. Surgery to 2x Oak.

Lower Beeding

North Horsham

DC/25/1457: 11 Parry Close, Horsham. Demolition of rear bay window and erection of a single storey rear extension.

DC/25/1469: 17 Britten Close, Horsham. Erection of a two storey side and rear extension with alterations to existing rear extension.

DC/25/1475: 34 Keats Close, Horsham. Replacement of existing side conservatory with a brick-built extension.

Nuthurst

HRA/25/0024: Amiesmill Farm, Kerves Lane, Horsham. Application under Regulation 77 of the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 relating to Prior Approval consent DC/24/0084.

Rudgwick

CA/25/0107: Weavers, Church Street, Rudgwick. Surgery to 1x Conifer, 1x Laurel Hedge, 1x Portuguese Laurel, and 1x Mixed Shrubs / Conifers (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

Rusper

DC/25/1442: The Cabin, The Vineries Nurseries, Lambs Green, Rusper. Erection of a replacement (workshop) outbuilding.

Shipley

DC/25/1439: Lower Perryland Farm, Basing Hill Access Road, Dial Post. Demolition of existing agricultural barns and erection of 3no. residential dwellings, with associated car ports, landscaping and parking.

DC/25/1456: Field To North East of Muntham School, Opposite Rugby Pitch. Prior notification for the erection of a 3x bay barn with cladding and slanted roof from front to back. Barn Will Be Located at Bottom of First Field, Closest To Rugby Pitch.

Southwater

DC/25/1236: 9 - 13 Foxes Close, Southwater. Replacement of external windows and doors and roofline renewal.

DC/25/1444: Beckley Stud, Reeds Lane, Southwater. Change of Use of Equestrian Stables to Offices (Class E).

DC/25/1446: Butlers Ghyll Farm, Pollards Way, Southwater. Construction of an agricultural building and associated hardstanding.

DC/25/1462: Greenacre, New Road, Southwater. Erection of a single storey outbuilding.

DC/25/1489: 5 Oak Close, Southwater. Demolition of existing porch and erection of a new porch extension.

DC/25/1494: Beckley Stud, Reeds Lane, Southwater. Retention of an outbuilding for incidental domestic storage (Retrospective).

Storrington and Sullington

DC/25/1390: 41 Windmill Copse, Storrington. Conversion of approved extension into 2 bedroom terraced dwelling.

DC/25/1485: Field End, Storrington. Installation of 9m telegraph pole.

DC/25/1486: Fletchers Croft, Spierbridge Road, Storrington. Installation of 9m telegraph pole.

DC/25/1487: 22 Palmer Close, Storrington. Installation of 9m telegraph pole.

DC/25/1479: Little Paddock, Hurston Lane, Storrington. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/22/1784 (Erection of 3No. residential dwellings with detached garages on land adjacent to Little Paddock. Creation of vehicular access provided via the existing access onto Hurston Lane) Relating to Water Neutrality.

Thakeham

DC/25/1394: Sir Roberts Farm, Goose Green Lane, Goose Green. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of a replacement three-bed dwelling with a detached garage with associated access and change of use of land from paddock to incidental residential curtilage.

DC/25/1495: Little Garns, Coolham Road, West Chiltington. Installation of 9m telephone pole.

DC/25/1468: Little Garth, High Bar Lane, Thakeham. Surgery to 3x Oak.

DC/25/1476: 3 Brook Close, Storrington. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single storey rear extension.

Trafalgar

DC/25/1490: 24 Kempshott Road, Horsham. Erection of a single story side and rear extension.

Upper Beeding

DC/25/1449: Beaconsfield, 12 Orchard Close, Small Dole. Erection of a single storey front extension.

Warnham

DC/25/1491: Warnham Village Hall, Hollands Way, Warnham. Fell 1x Oak.

Washington

DC/25/1356: Crosswinds, Hampers Lane, Storrington. Demolition of existing bungalow and erection of two detached dwellings and associated garages.

HRA/25/0023: Spring Gardens Nursery, Spring Gardens, Washington. Application under Regulation 77 of the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 relating to Prior Approval consent DC/25/0264.

DC/25/1502: Redlands Farm House, Rock Road, Washington. Erection of a Forestry Barn.

West Chiltington

CA/25/0105: Fir Trees, Westward Lane, West Chiltington. Surgery to 1x Scots Pine and 1x Silver Birch (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

West Grinstead

DC/25/1466: Gaydon, Kennel Lane, West Grinstead. Removal of smaller stable block and sand school. Conversion of stables to dwelling with associated landscape works.

DC/25/1501: Bines Farm Barn, Bines Road, Partridge Green. Demolition of existing store and erection of a single storey garden machinery store.