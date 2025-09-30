The following planning applications have been submitted to Horsham District Council between September 19 and 26.

Ashington

DC/25/1124: Triangles, Mill Lane, Ashington. Relocate existing fence 2 metres north to enlarge the size of the garden.

DC/25/1465: Horsham District Council, Albery House, Springfield Road, Horsham. Erection of 2no. flagpoles.

DC/25/1472: Dorlyn House, London Road, Ashington. Erection of a single storey and two storey rear extensions, loft conversion with front and rear roof lights, and alteration to fenestration.

Ashurst

DC/25/1323: Sweetmans Barn, The Village, Ashurst. Demolition of existing barn and erection of new outbuilding (triple garage). New oak gates to replace 5 bar gate.

Billingshurst

DC/25/1174: Land To The Rear of 7 Rosier Way, Billingshurst. Surgery to 1x Oak.

DC/25/1505: 10 Pine Close, Billingshurst. Erection of a single storey rear extension and first floor side extension.

CA/25/0108: Chime Cottage, 14 East Street, Billingshurst. Surgery to 1 x juniper (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

Broadbridge Heath

DC/25/1500: 6 Pinewood Close, Broadbridge Heath. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

Colgate

DC/25/1484: Central Wing, Forest Grange Manor, Forest Grange, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Oak.

Denne

DC/25/1474: Swan Walk, Horsham. Installation of 1x illuminated wayfinding totem.

CA/25/0109: St Marys Churchyard, Causeway, Horsham. Surgery to 1 x Ash and Fell 1 x Ash (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

DC/25/1527: Spartan House, North Street, Horsham. Installation of 5no. telescopic parking posts.

DC/25/1547: 7 Riverside, Horsham. Erection of single storey side and rear extensions.

Forest

DC/25/1542: 5 Nightingales Close, Horsham. Fell 1x Oak.

Henfield

DC/25/1452: Weavers, Upper Station Road, Henfield. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

DC/25/1453: Truleighs, 5 Henfield Common North, Henfield. Demolition and replacement of rear extension.

DC/25/1538: Telecom Securicor Cellular Radio Ltd Aerial Site, Furners Lane, Henfield. Removal of 6no. antennas and replace with 3no. antennas on new support poles (total height 17.4m). Installation of 3no. dishes. Ancillary development thereto.

CA/25/0110: Shrubs Surrounding The Pond To The South of Tanyard Barn, Tanyard Field, Cagefoot Lane, Henfield. Fell x 7 cherry laurels. Surgery to 1 x hazel and Surgery to hazel stools (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

DC/25/1550: Jasmine House, First Floor, High Street, Henfield. Changes to internal layout to create 4no 1-bedroom flats (Alternative to approve scheme DC/24/1603 and DC/24/1604) (Listed Building Consent).

North Horsham

DC/25/1471: 25 Haybarn Drive, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Yew.

DC/25/1504: Rockwell, 44 Pondtail Road, Horsham. Erection of a single storey rear extension and new open sided front porch.

DC/25/1508: Land To The Rear of 67 Shottermill, Horsham. Surgery to 2x Oak.

DC/25/1522: Street Record, Amberley Close, Horsham. Surgery to 1 x silver maple and fell 1 x ash.

Nuthurst

DC/25/1512: The Coach House, Broadwater Lane, Copsale. Application to confirm the continuous use of building in non-compliance with the holiday let occupancy condition (no. 7) on planning permission ref: DC/12/0689 (Lawful Development Certificate - Existing).

Pulborough

DC/25/1373: Long Platt, The Street, Nutbourne. Replacement of all windows with oak framed double glazed units. Replacement of concrete rooftiles with handmade clay tiles. Repairs to dormers. Oak cladding to West Elevation and repairs to brickwork will be covered in lime render where necessary. (Householder Application).

Rudgwick

DC/25/1496: Little Millfields, Horsham Road, Rowhook. Internal and external alterations to existing outbuilding to provide ancillary accommodation (Householder Application).

DC/25/1497: Little Millfields, Horsham Road, Rowhook. Internal and external alterations to existing outbuilding to provide ancillary accommodation (Listed Building Consent).

DC/25/1513: 9 Woodfield Road, Rudgwick. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/25/1107 (Erection of a singlestorey rear extension and raised patio to replace existing) for the removal of roof lantern and division of picture window to create 3no. window panes.

DC/25/1535: Stane Cottage, Waterlands Lane, Rowhook. Erection of a single storey side and rear extension to main dwelling and single storey side extension to existing garage.

Rusper

DC/25/1514: 7 Cooks Mead, Rusper. Demolition of existing rear conservatory and extension. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

Shermanbury

DC/25/1450: Roma Farm Cottage, Wineham Lane, Wineham. Erection of a detached dwelling with a double garage.

Shipley

DC/25/1520: Dunnocks, Emms Lane, Brooks Green. Permission in Principle for 1no. self build dwelling on previously developed land at Dunnocks.

Southwater

DC/25/1296: 71 Camelot Close, Southwater. Removal of existing conservatory. Erection of a two storey rear extension.

DC/25/1455: 5 Netherton Close, Southwater. Erection of two storey side and rear and single storey side extensions, a dormer window and a porch.

DC/25/1483: Gate Cottage, Denne Park, Worthing Road, Horsham. Surgery to 5x Lime.

DC/25/1511: 14 Woodfield, Southwater. Erection of a single storey front and side extension.

Steyning

DC/25/1432: The Memorial Playing Field (Mpf), Steyning. Installation of 1x non-illuminated free standing sign.

Storrington and Sullington

DC/25/1329: Priory Field Barn, Monastery Lane, Storrington. Change of use of volunteers agricultural storage barn to 1 no. residential unit.

DC/25/1478: 3-5 West Street, Storrington. Replacement of the existing shopfront, without altering the design of the glazing and entrance door, together with the installation of a replacement extraction pipe at the rear of the property (Retrospective).

DC/25/1551: 30 Hawthorn Way, Storrington. Erection of a single storey rear kitchen and garage link extensions. Conversion of garage and replacement roof.

Thakeham

DC/25/1549: Merryhill Corner, Merrywood Lane, Thakeham. Erection of a replacement garage with storage above.

Trafalgar

DC/25/1345: 51 Collingwood Road, Horsham. Surgery to 3x Oak.

DC/25/1493: 9 The Plat, Horsham. Conversion of loft with extended side gable, rear dormer and front rooflights. Erection of a front porch and rear outbuilding / home office.

DC/25/1507: 29 Cootes Avenue, Horsham. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

DC/25/1534: 8 Collingwood Close, Horsham. Erection of a single storey side and rear extension.

Warnham

DC/25/1536: Sands Farm, Northlands Road, Warnham. Removal of 3No. Antennas to be replaced with 3No. Antennas and any other ancillary works thereto. Removal of 3No. Dummy antennas. Installation of 1No. 300mm dish and 1No. 600mm dish @21m. Existing equipment cabin to be upgraded internally and meter cabinet to be retrofitted.

West Grinstead

DC/25/1380: Owl Lodge, Littleworth Lane, Partridge Green. Demolition of detached 1 bedroom residential dwelling plus associated out buildings and replacement with 3 bedroom residential eco dwelling and garage.

DC/25/1516: Platts Green House, Worthing Road, Dial Post. Reinforcement and extension of existing acoustic earth bund and creation of a new agricultural access track on land adjacent to the A24 dual carriageway.

DC/25/1532: 4 Cambria Close, Partridge Green. Conversion of existing garage into a habitable living space. Replacement of existing garage doors with window and bi-fold doors.

DC/25/1539: Lock House, Lock, Partridge Green. Prior notification for the erection of an agricultural barn.