Horsham planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
For more information about the planning applications below visit the Horsham District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Horsham district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk. You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.
Billingshurst
DC/25/1430: Lee Place, Blackgate Lane, Pulborough. Change of Use from domestic gym (Class C3) to a private small group personal training gym (Class E).
DC/25/1560: 68 High Street, Billingshurst. Enlargement of existing window and installation of 1no. new window to the first floor north elevation. Replacement of 3no. windows on the ground floor north elevation.
DC/25/1563: 6 Myrtle Close, Billingshurst. Conversion of loft into habitable living space with the installation of 2no. rooflights to the front and rear elevations.
DC/25/1573: Laura House, Unit 11, Jengers Mead, Billingshurst. Prior Notification for the change of use from a single open plan office space, to form 1no. two bedroom flat.
DC/25/1574: 14 Saville Gardens, Billingshurst. Variation of condition 1 of previously approved application reference DC/22/0303 (Conversion of loft to form habitable living space incorporating raising of ridge height and creation of 3no front dormers with associated alterations) for the installation of roof lights to the rear elevation.
Bramber
CA/25/0061: Bartons, Little Drove, Bramber. Surgery to 1x White Poplar.
Colgate
DC/25/1428: Oakland Stud, Forest Grange. Proposed two pitch settled gypsy accommodation site along with retention of cess pit.
DC/25/1575: Old Springfield Farm, Springfield Lane, Colgate. Application to confirm the use of the first floor of the building as a self-contained flat for a continuous period in excess of four years. (Lawful Development Certificate - Existing).
Denne
DC/25/1178: 2 Carfax, Horsham. Installation of 1x non-illuminated nameplate sign to replace the existing.
DC/25/1553: Causeway Lodge, 10 Causeway, Horsham. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/25/0491 (Erection of a single-storey rear extension and internal modifications (Householder Application)) for a parapet wall on the south elevation.
DC/25/1529: Hills Cemetery, Guildford Road, Horsham. Surgery to 8 x Lime trees.
CA/25/0113: Amberley House, Gordon Road, Horsham. Surgery to 1 x Holly, 1 x Willow, 1 x Silver Birch and 1 x Cherry. Fell 2 x Conifer. (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).
Forest
DC/25/1524: 20A Hernbrook Drive, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Beech.
DC/25/1537: Oak Cottage, Kerves Lane, Horsham. Surgery to 1 x Oak.
DC/25/1552: 209 St Leonards Road, Horsham. Erection of a single storey rear extension, conversion of integral garage into habitable living space, with installation of a window to the front elevation in place of existing garage door.
Henfield
DC/25/1460: Moustows Cottage, Henfield Common, North Henfield. Demolition of the existing log cabin and erection of a new garden room and covered pergola. (Householder Application).
DC/25/1461: Moustows Cottage, Henfield Common, North Henfield. Demolition of the existing log cabin and erection of a new garden room and covered pergola. (Listed Building Consent).
DC/25/1482: Jasmine House, High Street, Henfield. Variation of condition 1 of previously approved application reference DC/24/1603 (Change of use to 4no. 1 bedroom flats, replacement of existing flat roof with hipped roof, replacement two storey rear extension and erection of single storey rear extension. (Full Application) for amended plans numbers to allow for changes to the stair orientation, second floor layout, removal of art wall at first floor and rooflight.
DC/25/1554: Rushmear House, Sandy Lane, Henfield. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of a replacement single storey dwelling. (Partly retrospective (rebuild of existing dwelling) in lieu of previously approved householder application DC/24/1198).
Itchingfield
DC/25/1441: The Willows, Bashurst Hill, Itchingfield. Erection of a single storey outbuilding containing garage, games room, gym and garden store (to replace existing single storey outbuildings).
S106/25/0018: Mill Farm, Mill Lane, Itchingfield. Discharge of the planning obligation contained at Paragraph 7 of Schedule 3 of the S.106 agreement accompanying the grant of planning permission pursuant to ref: DC/23/0460.
DC/25/1517: The Willows, Bashurst Hill, Itchingfield. Erection of a single storey annex with mezzanine, ancillary to the main house.
North Horsham
DC/25/1393: 52 Beech Road, Horsham. Surgery to 2 x Oak.
DC/25/1569: Westlake House, 130 Pondtail Road, Horsham. Surgery to 3 x Oak, 1 x Willow and 1 x Beech.
Nuthurst
DC/25/1044: Land Adjoining Nuthurst Street, Nuthurst. Erection of 4no. detached four bedroom houses with double garages and on-site parking.
Rudgwick
DC/25/1398: Pantiles, Cox Green, Rudgwick. Variation of Condition 1 of previously approved application DC/24/0586 (Erection of a front and rear two-storey extension including internal remodelling and erection of a single storey detached pool room) to form additional dormer window to front elevation, two east facing rooflights and one south facing rooflight.
Rusper
DC/25/1337: Moon Rakers, East Street, Ruspe. Replacement of existing detached garage.
DC/25/1548: Bonwycks Lodge Farm, Ifield Wood, Ifield. Change of use from general industrial/storage or distribution (Class B) to airport parking (Sui Generis).
Shipley
S106/25/0019: Woodfords, Shipley Road, Southwater. Approval of details required by planning obligation under the legal agreement (DC/21/2180, as amended under DC/24/1974) in relation to evidence of offsite water neutrality measures.
Southwater
DC/25/1509: Christs Hospital Sports Centre, Christs Hospital. Installation of 2 x non illuminated freestanding signs (Retrospective).
Steyning
DC/25/1540: Market Field, Steyning. Surgery to 1 x Horse Chestnut, 2 x Sycamore and 1 x Holly. Fell 1 x Juniper and group of Elm.
CA/25/0111: 2 The Gardens, Charlton Street, Steyning. Surgery to 1x Plum (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).
DC/25/1559: 8 Laines Road, Steyning. Erection of a part single storey, part two storey rear extension and two storey side extension.
Storrington and Sullington
DC/25/1558: Little Paddock, Hurston Lane, Storrington. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/22/1784 (Erection of 3 No. residential dwellings with detached garages on land adjacent to Little Paddock. Creation of vehicular access provided via the existing access onto Hurston Lane) for minor alterations to external elevations.
DC/25/1577: Waterfall Cottage, Hurston Lane, Storrington. Erection of a single storey side extension to include new garage and living spaces with glazed link to main house.
Washington
DC/25/1467: Wood View, Bracken Close, Storrington. Fell 2 x Silver Birch and 1 x Scots Pine.
S106/25/0020: Old Clayton Boarding Kennels, Storrington Road, Washington. Application for the Discharge of Planning Obligations detailed in paragraph 4 of Schedule 4 to the Section 106 Agreement AP/1310/35 related to planning permission DC/23/0701 (60-bed care home (Class C2) and 8 No. age restricted bungalows (Class C3)). Issuing of Water Neutrality Offsite Mitigation Confirmation Notice.
West Chiltington
CA/25/0112: Timbers, Fir Tree Lane, West Chiltington. Fell 3 x Silver Birch, 2 x Holly, 2 x Scots Pine, and Fell 2 x Scots Pine in neighbours garden (Midsummer), and Surgery to 2x Oak (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).