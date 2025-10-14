The following planning applications have been submitted to Horsham District Council between October 3 and 10.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Horsham District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Horsham district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk. You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.

Billingshurst

DC/25/1566: Keepers Cottage, Coolham Road, Coolham. Demolition of outbuilding and erection of double bay garage.

DC/25/1590: 68 Park Street, Horsham. Prior Notification for the Change Of Use from ground floor offices (Use Class E) to residential (Use Class C3) to form 1no. 1 bedroom flat.

Cowfold

DC/25/1435: 14 Oakfield Road, Cowfold. Construction of a ramp to connect the existing front entrance to the public footpath to facilitate wheelchair access.

Denne

DC/25/1555: Church Centre, Causeway, Horsham. Removal of existing trial acoustic panel. Installation of acoustic attenuation at party wall with 31 Causeway (Listed Building Consent).

DC/25/1589: 27 Norfolk Road, Horsham. Erection of a part single / part two-storey rear extension.

Forest

DC/25/1530: Rosedale, 25 Kings Road, Horsham. Replacement of existing care home building.

Henfield

DC/25/1582: 20 Broomfield Road, Henfield. Erection of a single storey front extension, a raised terrace to the rear, part garage conversion to ensuite shower room and alterations to fenestration.

North Horsham

DC/25/1425: 8 Tennyson Close, Horsham. Erection of a single storey pitched roof detached garage.

DC/25/1594: Unit 1, 7 Littlehaven Lane, Horsham. Erection of a first-floor extension for residential use above the existing commercial premises.

Pulborough

DC/25/1576: Conifers, Tudor Close, Pulborough. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

HRA/25/0026: Nash Manor, Lower Nash, Nutbourne Lane, Nutbourne. Application under Regulation 77 of the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 relating to Prior Approval consent DC/24/1681.

Slinfold

DC/25/1572: White Owls, Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath. Erection of single storey side extensions and a two-storey rear extension with pitched roofs.

Southwater

DC/25/1525: 104 College Road, Southwater. Surgery to 1x Oak.

Steyning

DC/25/1578: 4 Clivedale, Castle Lane, Steyning. Variation of Condition 1 of previously approved application DC/25/1227 (Remodelling of existing dormers, changes to existing fenestration and installation of horizontal timber cladding) to adjust the position of the two dormer windows and rooflight on the East/ Southeastern elevations.

DC/25/1580: Old Timbers, 84 High Street, Steyning. Removal of first floor bathroom and repurpose as a walk-in wardrobe. Conversion of existing firstfloor kitchen into a bathroom. Installation of ground floor kitchen (Listed Building Consent).

CA/25/0115: 20 Charlton Street, Steyning. Surgery to 1x Unknown Species (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

Storrington and Sullington

DC/25/1464: Herons Holt, Hurston Lane, Storrington. Change of use from stables and paddock to commercial use including associated works such as retention of existing stables for use as storage, vehicular access improvement including new gateway, vehicular hard standing, new office building, Portaloo, polytunnel, planting tanks, provision of a wildlife pond, rainwater harvesting measures and a new native woodland.

DC/25/1567: Oakdown, New Town Road, Storrington. Surgery to 2 x Oak and 1 x Sweet Chestnut.

DC/25/1579: 5 Brow Close, Storrington. Erection of a single storey front and rear extension.

DC/25/1581: Oldfield Stables, Fryern Road, Storrington. Use of land for the stationing of a further 4 static caravans for residential purposes, creation of a new access on to the highway, and associated landscape works. (Part Retrospective).

Thakeham

DC/25/1586: A Summers Place, Crays Lane, Goose Green. Demolition of existing single and double garages. Erection of two storey outbuilding, consisting of 2no. car ports, gym, garden store and log store with habitable roof space.

Washington

DC/25/1480: Land North of 6 Montpelier Cottages, Old London Road, Washington. Erection of 4no. 3-bedroom dwellings with associated car parking, private amenity space and acoustic fencing. Creation of an ecological buffer zone.

West Chiltington

CA/25/0116: Little Knoll, Westward Lane, West Chiltington. Surgery to 1x Conifer (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

DC/25/1587: Highbanks, Church Street, West Chiltington. Surgery to 1 x Oak.