The following planning applications have been submitted to Horsham District Council between October 10 and 17.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Horsham District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Horsham district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk. You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.

Billingshurst

DC/25/1596: 7 Dell Lane, Billingshurst. Surgery to 1x Sycamore and 1x Lime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/1661: Swains Farm, Brighton Road, Henfield. Prior Notification for change of use of an agricultural building to 4no dwellinghouses (C3 Use Class).

DC/25/1605: North End Barn, West Chiltington Lane, Coneyhurst. Creation of a new farm track.

Broadbridge Heath

DC/25/1583: 90 Carter Drive, Broadbridge Heath. Conversion of loft into habitable living space with pitched roof dormer on rear roof slope, and installation of 4no. rooflights to the front elevation and 2no. rooflights to the rear elevation.

Denne

DC/25/1612: 28 Causeway, Horsham. Alterations to internal walls (Listed Building Consent).

Forest

DC/25/1615: 38 Grebe Crescent, Horsham. Surgery to 1 x Oak.

DC/25/1655: 33 Little Comptons, Horsham. Surgery to 1 x Oak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henfield

DC/25/1649: 5 The Hooks, Henfield. Surgery to 1 x Horse Chestnut (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

DC/25/1661: Swains Farm, Brighton Road, Henfield. Prior Notification for change of use of an agricultural building to 4no dwellinghouses (C3 Use Class).

Itchingfield

DC/25/1662: Chapel House, Chapel Road, Barns Green. Surgery to 1 x Oak.

North Horsham

DC/25/1498: South Holmes Road, Horsham. Surgery to 1x Lime and 1x Horse Chestnut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/1543: Land Parcel at 519887 133300, Rusper Road, Horsham. Construction of Primary Road from the Left-In, Left-Out junction with the A264 (constructed pursuant to Outline Planning Permission DC/16/1677) to Bush Lane (Bridleway 1585), footpaths and cycleways, foul and surface water drainage including a SUDS basin and foul pumping station, landscaping, substations and associated infrastructure.

DC/25/1620: Chennells Brook House, North Heath Lane, Horsham. Variation of Condition 5 of previously approved application DC/17/1129 (Proposed demolition of existing garage and erection of detached outbuilding/studio) for outbuilding to be used for ancillary purposes and not to be separated or sold off as an independent planning unit of residential accommodation.

DC/25/1627: Land North of 20 To 42 Roebuck Close, Horsham. Surgery to 1 x Oak. Surgery to 1 x Holly.

DC/25/1657: 42 Roebuck Close, Horsham. Surgery to 3 x Oak.

Nuthurst

DC/25/1168: 5 Ryecroft Meadow, Mannings Heath. Erection of a single storey side extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pulborough

DC/25/1604: Oakhurst, West Chiltington Road, Pulborough. Demolition of existing fencing along the west boundary, and erection of 2.5 metre high acoustic fencing.

CA/25/0117: 37 Lower Street, Pulborough. Fell 17 x Leylandii/Pine (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

Slinfold

DC/25/1601: Bramble Hill Farm, Five Oaks Road, Slinfold. Erection of commercial building (Class B8 - storage) and associated parking arrangements.

Southwater

DC/25/1470: 6 Oak Close, Southwater. Erection of a single storey front porch extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/1494: Beckley Stud, Reeds Lane, Southwater. Retention of an outbuilding for incidental domestic storage (Retrospective).

DC/25/1624: Vicarage Cottage, Church Lane, Southwater. Erection of detached outbuilding and minor associated landscape works.

DC/25/1637: Sandy Oaks, Swallow Field Copse, Southwater Street, Southwater. Surgery to 2 x Ash.

Steyning

DC/25/1378: 18 Sir Georges Place, Steyning. Creation of car parking space within the curtilage of flats 18, 19, 20 and 21 with provision new steps for side and rear access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/1608: 1 Coxham Cottages, Coxham Lane, Steyning. Erection of a two storey side extension.

DC/25/1629: Laurus, Kings Barn Lane, Steyning. Surgery to 1 x Lime. Surgery to 1 x Oak.

Storrington and Sullington

DC/25/1602: Ridgewood, Thakeham Road, Storrington. Fell 1 x Scots Pine. Surgery to 1 x Scots Pine.

DC/25/1606: Ridgewood, Thakeham Road, Storrington. Surgery to 1 x Oak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/1632: Hookmare House, 3 Silver Birches, Storrington. Surgery to 2 x Oak.

DC/25/1654: Land South of Oak Close, Storrington. Surgery to 1 x Hazel.

Thakeham

DC/25/1298: Church Of The Holy Sepulchre, Park Lane, Ashington. Installation of new plaque to Freeman monument to nave south wall internally (Listed Building Consent).

Trafalgar

DC/25/1595: 16 Newlands Road, Horsham. Erection of a single storey rear extension with alterations to the side fenestration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/1618: 19 Greenway, Horsham. Erection of a single storey rear extension and first floor side extension above previous ground floor extension.

Upper Beeding

DC/25/1568: 48 Church Lane, Upper Beeding. Erection of a single storey rear extension with internal and external alterations to existing property.

DC/25/1609: 24 Church Lane, Upper Beeding. Surgery to 1 x Copper Beech.

West Chiltington

CA/25/0114: Little Lake Cottage, Sunset Lane, West Chiltington. Surgery to 1x Plum, 1x Willow, 3x Apple, 1x Maple, 1x Cherry, 1x Hazel, 2x Greengage, 1x Fir,1x Laurel, 2x Conifer, 1x Holly, 1x Silk Tassel, 1x Camellia, and 3x Rhododendron (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

West Grinstead

DC/25/1531: Haynes, Littleworth Lane, Partridge Green. Erection of detached two-storey dwelling and creation of new vehicle access and driveway from Littleworth Lane.