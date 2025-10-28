The following planning applications have been submitted to Horsham District Council between October 17 and 24.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Horsham District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Horsham district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk. You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.

Ashurst

DC/25/1610: Ashurst Church of England School, School Lane, Ashurst. Installation of new internal loft hatch within headmaster's office. (Listed Building Consent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/1506: Oxcroft Farm, Henfield Road, Small Dole. Permission in Principle for a residential development with the erection of up to 9no. dwellings.

Billingshurst

S106/25/0021: Ingfield Manor School, Ingfield Manor Drive, Five Oaks. Discharge of Planning obligations to approved application HRA/24/0006.

Bramber

CA/25/0119: Area To The Southern Boundary of St Nicholas Church, The Street, Bramber. Surgery to trees/foliage to clear lighting column (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

Broadbridge Heath

DC/25/1725: Broadbridge Heath ByPass DNS, Wickhurst Lane, Broadbridge Heath. Removal and replacement of 3no. antennas, removal of APM5930 cabinet, installation of RBS6130 cabinet, internal cabinet works, ancillary development.

Colgate

DC/25/1665: Chapel Lodge, Forest Road ,Colgate. Formalisation of existing secondary access with the erection of new gates/piers, drainage improvements, and improvement to and levelling of the rear garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowfold

DC/25/1667: The Granary Barn, Gratwicke, Henfield Road, Partridge Green. Application to confirm the substantial completion of building works and change of use as a single dwelling house. (Lawful Development Certificate - Existing).

Forest

DC/25/1585: 21 Hernbrook Drive, Horsham. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey side and rear extensions.

DC/25/1630: 65 Comptons Lane, Horsham. Erection of a first floor side extension, rendering and insulating of existing first floor external walls, and alterations to fenestration. Installation of new dropped kerb and front driveway.

DC/25/1631: 30 Forestfield, Horsham. Erection of a two storey rear extension, with associated landscape alterations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/1647: 9 Kingslea, Horsham. Demolition of existing rear conservatory. Erection of extension at first floor level and erection of a two storey rear extension. Alterations to fenestration.

DC/25/1664: 4 The Hornets, Horsham. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

DC/25/1678: 43 Bennetts Road, Horsham. Erection of a single storey rear conservatory.

Henfield

DC/25/1671: Moustows Manor, High Street, Henfield. Installation of opening within existing interior wall between kitchen and dining room. (Listed Building Consent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lower Beeding

DC/25/1613: Star Cottage, Sandygate Lane, Lower Beeding. Demolition of open porch. Erection of enclosed porch with wc under a pitched roof.

Pulborough

DC/25/1681: Peacocks Paddock, Stall House Lane, North Heath. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/25/0150 (Change of Use of land to a travellers caravan site consisting of 1no. mobile home, 1no. touring caravan and 1no. utility dayroom and associated development) to change the wording of condition 17 to allow for a newt licence.

Rudgwick

DC/25/0949: Land To The North West of 6 Princess Margaret Road, Rudgwick. Fell 3x Oak.

DC/25/1642: 1 Rascalls, Bucks Green, Rudgwick. Erection of a single storey wraparound extension, and conversion of loft into habitable living space including front dormer and second floor rear roof extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/1644: Chalmington, Tismans Common, Rudgwick. Erection of a single storey rear extension. Erection of covered porch and associated changes to existing fenestration.

Rusper

DC/25/1635: Hawksbourne Wood, Rusper Road, Rusper. Variation of condition 1 of previously approved application reference DC/23/1806 (Change of use of land and associated siting of 6 No. Eco Lodges for short-term tourist accommodation) re revision of layout.

Shipley

DC/25/1622: Bentons Place, Hooklands Lane, Shipley. Demolition of modern extension to east elevation. Construction of a single storey rear extension. General repair works and internal alterations. (Householder Application).

DC/25/1623: Bentons Place, Hooklands Lane, Shipley. Demolition of modern extension to east elevation. Construction of a single storey rear extension.General repair and conservation works to house and minor internal alterations. (Listed Building Consent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slinfold

DC/25/1625: 4 Kites Barn, Guildford Road, Clemsfold. Installation of 3x Velux's to south elevation, 1x Velux to north elevation roof slope. Insertion of 1xwindow to south elevation. Installation of 2x log burner flues (1x to north elevation and 1x to outbuilding) and extension to existing mezzanine first floor (internal only). Insertion of 2x windows to north elevation of outbuilding. (Householder Application).

DC/25/1626: 4 Kites Barn, Guildford Road, Clemsfold. Installation of 3x Velux's to south elevation, 1x Velux to north elevation roof slope. Insertion of 1xwindow to south elevation. Installation of 2x log burner flues (1x to north elevation and 1x to outbuilding) and extension to existing mezzanine first floor (internal only). Insertion of 2x windows to north elevation of outbuilding. (Listed Building Consent).

Southwater

DC/25/1670: Marlpost Meadows, Bonfire Hill, Southwater. Non Material Amendment to previously approved application DC/25/0110 (Construction of chaletstyle dwelling with integral garage. Alteration to existing vehicle access and construction of a secondary entrance/access) for installation of photovoltaic solar panels, zinc seam roof over veranda, tongue and groove cladding and reduction of sun tubes.

DC/25/1675: Pennock Barn, Swallow Field Copse, Southwater Street, Southwater. Surgery to 6x Oaks and 1x Field Maple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steyning

DC/25/1650: 140 High Street, Steyning. Scheme of internal and external alterations. (Householder Application).

DC/25/1651: 140 High Street, Steyning. Scheme of internal and external alterations. (Listed Building Consent).

Storrington and Sullington

DC/25/1499: Four Acre Field, Hurston Lane, Storrington. Extension to existing structure to form new tack room, hay store and plant/store area.

Trafalgar

DC/25/1593: 21 Collingwood Road, Horsham. Surgery to 1 x Lawsons' Cypress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/1656: The Garden Bungalow, 6A Springfield Crescent, Horsham. Erection of a single storey side extension with pitched roof and raise the existing gable front roof.

DC/25/1668: 35 Churchill Avenue, Horsham. Subdividing of existing plot and erection of a two storey four bedroom dwelling.

Upper Beeding

DC/25/1506: Oxcroft Farm, Henfield Road, Small Dole. Permission in Principle for a residential development with the erection of up to 9no. dwellings.

Washington

DC/25/1584: Barnards Nursery, Rock Road, Washington. Permission in Principle for the demolition of existing structures / buildings and erection of up to 4no. dwellings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Chiltington

DC/25/1588: Old Nursery Cottage, Haglands Lane, West Chiltington. Demolition of an existing bungalow and erection of 1no. five bedroom dwelling.

CA/25/0118: New Spinney, Spinney Lane, West Chiltington. Surgery to 1 x Oak, and Fell several trees to rear of property. (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

CA/25/0125: Foxhill, Westward Lane, West Chiltington. Fell 2x Italian Cypress and Surgery to 3x Leylandii. (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

West Grinstead

DC/25/1564: Pound Place, Mill Lane, Partridge Green. Demolition of existing barn/outbuilding and lean-to. Construction of a detached dwelling and new driveway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/1633: Bayley Paddock, Mill Lane, Partridge Green. Variation of condition 2 of previously approved application reference DC/24/0480 (Erection of a dwelling, carport with store and greenhouse) to amend siting of dwelling and garage, and design changes.