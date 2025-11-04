The following planning applications have been submitted to Horsham District Council between October 24 and 30.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Horsham District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Horsham district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk. You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.

Bramber

DC/25/1680: Sunny Croft, The Street, Bramber. Removal of Conditions 3 and 5 of previously approved application DC/25/1046 (Proposed change of use from hotel (c1) to a single dwellinghouse (c3)) relating to the electric vehicle charging point and the removal of permitted development rights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC/25/1740: Jacksons, Hammerpond Road, Plummers Plain. Prior Notification for Change of Use of 2no. Agricultural Buildings to 8no. dwellinghouses (C3 Use Class).

CA/25/0121: Land To The South of St Nicholas Church, The Street, Bramber. Surgery to 1x Alder (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

Broadbridge Heath

DC/25/1645: 57 Churchill Way, Broadbridge Heath. Installation of cladding to side and rear of garage.

DC/25/1672: 29 Wells Croft, Broadbridge Heath. Erection of single storey side extension.

DC/25/1674: 5 Heydon Way, Broadbridge Heath. Conversion of loft into habitable living space with pitched roof dormer to the front elevation, and the installation of 2no. rooflights to the front elevation, 1no. rooflight to the side elevation and 2no. rooflights to the rear elevation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colgate

DC/25/1703: Acorn House, 11 Beedingwood Drive, Colgate. Fell 1 x Thuja.

Cowfold

DC/25/1669: The Dairy Barn, Gratwicke Farm, Henfield Road, Partridge Green. Application to confirm the continuous use of a barn as a single dwelling (Lawful Development Certificate - Existing).

DC/25/1692: Ivorys, Burnthouse Lane, Cowfold. Removal of Conditions 3 and 4 of previously approved application DC/24/1618 (Change of Use of former squash court to provide new offices (Class E(c))) relating to water neutrality restrictions.

Denne

CA/25/0127: Caspers, 26 Wimblehurst Road, Horsham. Fell 1x Western Red Cedar (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest

DC/25/1611: Beggars Roost, Brighton Road, Horsham. Erection of a single storey detached two-bay oak-framed garage on the front driveway of the property.

DC/25/1614: 30 Smithbarn, Horsham. Fell 1 x Sycamore.

Henfield

DC/25/1597: Oreham Cottage, Oreham Common, Henfield. Replacement and repairs to roof rafters and roof plates. Installation of additional roof straps, steels and braces (Listed Building Consent).

DC/25/1649: 16 The Hooks, Henfield. Surgery to 1 x Horse Chestnut (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

DC/25/1767: Marthas Barn Warehouse, Hollinger, Wheatsheaf Road, Henfield. In order to strengthen the network it has been proposed to upgrade the LV conductors from 2wABC to 4w ABC between poles 635470 and 635466 inclusive, 635471 and 635472 and the HV Conductors from 2w to 3w by replacing all the conductors and steel works between poles 617600 and 617605 inclusive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CA/25/0123: Rose Cottage, 12 Park Road, Henfield. Fell 3x Ash (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

Lower Beeding

DC/25/1740: Jacksons, Hammerpond Road, Plummers Plain. Prior Notification for Change of Use of 2no. Agricultural Buildings to 8no. dwellinghouses (C3 Use Class).

North Horsham

DC/25/1634: Flagstones, North Heath Lane, Horsham. Demolition of existing garage and erection of a two-storey detached dwelling and creation of new off street parking for Flagstones.

DC/25/1684: 20 Winterbourne, Horsham. Demolition of rear conservatory. Erection of a two-storey rear extension and part garage conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slinfold

DC/25/1640: Bridge House Environmental Centre, Five Oaks Road, Slinfold. Replacement of existing vehicle access and pathway running through the site from mixed surfaces to tarmacadam surface. Renew drainage system and replace chipping parking area with Bodpave surface and chippings.

DC/25/1708: Westover Lodge, Hayes Lane, Slinfold. Erection of single storey front and rear extensions.

Storrington and Sullington

DC/25/1641: 122 Dean Way, Storrington. Surgery to 8 x Oak and 1 x Silver Birch.

DC/25/1699: Land South of Oak Close, Storrington. Surgery to Mixed Species along Thakeham Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CA/25/0124: Byne House, Manleys Hill, Storrington. Surgery to 1x Plane and 1x Yew (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).

Thakeham

DC/25/0743: 22 Furze Common Road, Thakeham. Erection of a single storey front extension and installation of dormer tops through eaves over existing front elevation first floor windows.

Trafalgar

DC/25/1643: 9 Rookwood Park, Horsham. Conversion of loft to include rear dormer with triangular central fenestration. Installation of 5 nos velux window a and a triangular central fenestration to front elevation. Internal alterations to ground and first floors.

DC/25/1691: 4 Rookwood Park, Horsham. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single storey rear orangery. Removal of existing bay window to study and erection of a single storey rear extension. Installation of new dining room window to the front/side elevation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warnham

DC/25/1744: Bailing Hill Farm, Broadbridge Heath Road, Warnham. Prior Notification for the erection of a new agricultural building.

Washington

DC/25/1695: La Selva, Georges Lane, Storrington. Demolition of existing rear lean-to and front conservatory and erection of a single storey front extension. Alterations to fenestration.

West Chiltington

DC/25/1666: Carousel, Monkmead Lane, West Chiltington. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

DC/25/1762: 8 Harborough Gorse, West Chiltington. Surgery to 3 x Oak.

CA/25/0122: Myntwell, Spinney Lane, West Chiltington. Surgery to 1x Silver Birch, 1x Magnolia, and 1x Acer (Works to Trees in a Conservation Area).