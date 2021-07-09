Housing at former Newhaven charity site approved

On Wednesday (July 7), Lewes District Council’s planning committee granted permission for an application to build nine new houses in Claremont Road, in place of buildings formerly occupied by the charity.

While previously used for residential and respite care, the buildings became largely disused following the charity’s merger with Fitzroy House in 2012. Part of the former charity site has already been developed for housing.

The scheme had previously been due for discussion at a committee meeting in June, but it was delayed as several design details needed to be clarified. Officers said these matters had been resolved, however.

While recommended for approval, concerns had been raised by a neighbour Carl Goddard around the potential for overlooking of his property. Mr Goddard said he was not opposed to the development in principle, but felt these concerns needed to be addressed.

In light of this, a representative of the developer offered to discuss the matter further with Mr Goddard and accepted an advisory condition for discussion and mitigation works.

Initially developers had been seeking permission to build ten houses on the site, but this was revised down to nine after submission. Permission was granted for six semi-detached and three detached dwellings on the site.

As part of the approved plans, an existing memorial garden will be replaced with a new one on the adjoining Fitzroy House site.

While recommended for approval by planning officers, the scheme has seen some significant objections from local residents.