The next stage of a Ninfield housing scheme has been given the go ahead by Wealden planners.

On Thursday (March 23), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South approved a reserved matters application connected to plans to build nine homes on a site in Bexhill Road, which is bordered by the 55-home Ingrams Farm development.

While already approved in principle through an outline planning application, the detailed scheme had attracted a number of objections, with local residents and Ninfield Parish Council having criticised the final proposal’s layout and design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of these views were aired during the meeting by ward councillor Pam Doodes (Con), who said: “I support the parish council because the layout is really not suitable for this part of Ninfield. The proposed houses are much too large they are overpowering and it is out of keeping.”

Proposed housing layout

She added: “More thought needs to be given to the design. Many developments are looking exactly the same, wherever they are being plonked. There is little or no individuality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a local planning authority, I truly believe that we have a duty to protect and to enhance our beautiful part of Sussex. If all the properties we put in look the same, the whole of Sussex will begin to merge into one.”

Several committee members shared the concerns and criticisms raised by Cllr Doodes, but the scheme was ultimately approved on a majority vote. Key to this was advice from officers that the size of dwellings (to be set out as a cul-de-sac) had already been approved at outline stage.