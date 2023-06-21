NationalWorldTV
Housing development on outskirts of Uckfield refused planning permission

Plans for a major housing development on the outskirts of Uckfield have been refused by Wealden planners.
By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:20 BST

On Thursday (June 15), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North considered proposals to build up to 60 homes at the Mockbeggars Farm site, to the east of London Road and to the north of Ringles Cross.

The developer had been seeking outline planning permission, meaning the committee’s discussion was based on the principle of development rather than a detailed final scheme.

While the scheme had been recommended for approval by planning officers, the committee opted to refuse planning permission as the majority of members felt the development would have had an unacceptable impact on the local area.

Proposed development layout (Credit: Wealden planning portal)Proposed development layout (Credit: Wealden planning portal)
Proposed development layout (Credit: Wealden planning portal)

This decision came despite some strong warnings from officers, who said there were a range of factors (including the district’s housing targets), which meant the development would likely be approved at appeal.

The council could be liable to pay the developer’s appeal costs in these circumstances.

Officers had particular concerns about some of the committee’s more technical reasons for refusal, including the impact of development on the site’s biodiversity.

As council officers had not raised concerns about this issue — as long as conditions were in place — the committee was told the council would need to seek outside expertise to defend these matters at appeal.

Speaking after the decision was made, the council’s head of planning Stacey Robins warned that it was possible the council would not be able to find a professional willing to back up the committee’s concerns on these technical matters. He said officers would come back to the committee for advice in these circumstances.

