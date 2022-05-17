Places for People and ilke Homes entered a strategic partnership in 2019 and say they are aiming to ‘set a new standard for development’ on the 19.3 acre site off Fairbridge Way.

Outline consent for 325 dwellings on the former sewage treatment works in Fairbridge Way, just north of the town’s rubbish tip, was first granted by Mid Sussex District Council back in 2014, but a revised permission was also approved last year.

Then a detailed application for 307 homes was supported by Mid Sussex District Council’s district planning committee in March, subject to further information required by the Environment Agency.

Artist's impression of planned new homes on the former sewage treatment works site north of Burgess Hill

The development, which will be named Abbeville Park, has now received final sign-off from planning officers and can proceed.

The houses will be built using modern methods of construction and will either be affordable rent or shared ownership.

A total of 219 of the 307 homes will be manufactured offsite at ilke Homes’ factory, where the company harnesses artificial intelligence, robotics and digital design to create homes that are high-quality and energy-efficient, helping to keep residents’ bills down at a time when household costs are increasing.

Alongside the modular construction, three traditionally-built wheelchair accessible homes will be constructed, together with a further 86 apartments.

Work on site is expected to start this summer and the development could be completed by 2025.

Tom Heathcote, executive director of development at ilke Homes, said: “The new development will deliver a well designed, sustainable, mix-tenure community that will provide residents with precision built quality homes, open space and strong links to the town centre. We are very excited to deliver this brownfield regeneration scheme in partnership with Places for People and look forward to collaborating on future projects.”