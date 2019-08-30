Hundreds set to protest in Lewes over Boris Johnson’s parliamentary suspension

Hundreds of people are set to protest in Lewes tomorrow (August 31), over Boris Johnson’s parliamentary suspension.

Kate Wright, member of the Sussex for Europe campaign group, said hundreds are due to attend the large-scale cross-party protest at Cliffe Bridge, from 11am to 1pm.

Boris Johnson. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

She said: “It’s important that your readers hear about the strength of feeling against Boris Johnson’s plans to prorogue parliament, and taking away our right to debate Brexit.

“People of Lewes aren’t known for being shy and retiring!

“Defend Democracy protests are happening right across the UK on Saturday, and the Sussex events must be covered.”

Mr Johnson revealed on Wednesday (August 28), that he intends to prorogue Parliament from mid-September. The Queen approved the Prime Minister’s request.

The protest is set to take place tomorrow at Cliffe Bridge, Lewes

Critics claim the PM’s intention is to prevent any moves in the Commons to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Protesters accross the country have been calling the decision a ‘coup’ and an attack on democracy.

