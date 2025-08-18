‘I can see no good reason why Newhaven wards should be included’: mayor responds to Brighton's proposed boundary changes

The Mayor of Newhaven has responded to the possibility of Brighton and Hove City Council (BHCC) ‘taking over’ parts of the Lewes District in proposed boundary changes.

Lewes District Council (LDC) said in July that BHCC was consulting with its residents over a proposal to take over areas including Kingston, East Saltdean, Peacehaven, Telscombe and Newhaven.

Now, Newhaven Town Council has written a letter to Jim McMahon OBE MP, Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution.

Newhaven Town Council's letter said the council is against any plans for 'eastward expansion' by Brighton & Hove City Council. Photo: Google Street view

The letter said: “Following detailed analysis of the above proposals and a meeting with Cllr Sankey (Leader of Brighton & Hove City Council) on 30th July 2025, Newhaven Town Council are in broad agreement that any plans for eastward expansion to include Newhaven should be rejected.”

It said: “Newhaven’s governance needs are best served within the established structures and service models of East Sussex. The town’s vulnerability to riverine flooding, for example, is already well-managed through existing local expertise and infrastructure, which Brighton & Hove City Council (BHCC) lacks.”

The letter said Newhaven has ‘a distinct identity, deeply rooted in the geography, history, and culture of East Sussex’ while its position along the River Ouse ‘ties it naturally’ to the Ouse Valley. The letter said Newhaven also shares ‘significant cultural, social, and economic ties’ with nearby Seaford. It said separating Newhaven from South Heighton would ‘disrupt shared heritage and longstanding community networks’ too.

The letter added: “While we support addressing the ongoing housing crisis, we believe Newhaven (which sits predominantly outside the South Downs National Park) would be disproportionately impacted under a Brighton-led authority, which lacks the broader land base of East Sussex.”

People can read the letter in full at www.newhaventowncouncil.gov.uk.

Mayor of Newhaven, Councillor Kim Bishop, said: “After reading the proposal from Brighton and Hove Town Council, I can see no good reason why Newhaven wards should be included in Brighton and Hove Council’s proposal. It will have a damaging effect to the progress made under Lewes District Council to revitalise and regenerate the town. I would urge residents to complete the survey to make sure their voices are heard.”

At a recent meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee, Rottingdean and West Saltdean councillor Bridget Fishleigh said people were being ‘whipped up’ on social media by the Lewes MP and the LDC leader. She said they were using ‘inflammatory and irresponsible language’, but LDC refuted this, calling BHCC’s proposal ‘a blatant land grab’.

LDC has said BHCC’s move is a response to the government’s Local Government Reorganisation. This aims to see new unitary councils formed across Sussex, including Brighton & Hove. LDC said a unitary council provides all public services currently split between district and borough councils and the county council.