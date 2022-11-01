Plans have been submitted for the improvement of a forestry track in Stoughton.

The plans proposed will see the improvement of an existing forestry track in Southleigh Forest.

The works will also be a part of the ongoing project in Hampshire where a reservoir will be build to protect ancient woodland.

The reservoir is an environmentally-led project that aims to safeguard internationally-rare rivers in Hampshire by providing an alternative, sustainable source of water.

The reservoir will be built on the grassland site next to Havant Thicket, which sits in between Rowlands Castle, Leigh Park and Staunton Country Park in Havant. As well as well as protecting some of the county’s rare river habitats, it will also provide a new green, leisure facility for local communities. It will be the first new reservoir to be built in the South East since the 1970s and is being developed in collaboration with Southern Water who are funding the project.

"Portsmouth Water (PW) is creating a new reservoir to protect world-renowned chalk streams – the River Test and the River Itchen.

"The restoration of this important ancient woodland will provide favourable habitats and a potential receptor site for protected species being relocated from the site of Havant Thicket Reservoir.

"It will allow native trees, plants and wildlife to recover in this ancient woodland that has suffered from a lack of active management for 20 years.

"The ecological management and restoration of Southleigh Forest will involve the phased replacement of pine plantation with lowland mixed deciduous woodland. A range of activities will be undertaken to enable the restoration of the ancient woodland, including removal of non-native trees, reducing density to favour broadleaf species, and supplementary planting.

