Improvements to A259 between Shoreham and Hove planned

These would be in addition to the potential schemes on the Middle Road and Upper Shoreham Road corridors, where designs are currently being developed and amended following public engagement last summer.

According to the county council the A259 improvements would provide a safer, more desirable and direct route for the National Cycle Network Route 2 (NCN2) and help improve links to destinations such as Shoreham town centre, railway stations, retail locations, Kingston Beach and Shoreham Port.

Discussions are also taking place with Brighton & Hove City Council about the potential to improve cycle facilities further east along the A259 to Hove Lagoon and beyond.

West Sussex County Council wants to encourage more walking and cycling

The types of proposals being considered include:

• A dedicated, two-way space for cycling, separated from the carriageway

• Widened footways and/or shared use paths

• Raised tables along some side road junctions to reduce vehicle speeds and make it safer and easier to cross for pedestrians and cyclists

• Floating bus stops, where space allows, to provide continuous cycle provision

• Improved bus stop facilities

• New and improved crossings to make it safer and easier for pedestrians and cyclists to cross the A259

• Cyclist-priority traffic signals

The scheme is one of several WSCC has published for consultation this week.

According to the council’s webpage: “By rerouting the NCN2 along the A259, the route would reduce in length by 25 per cent, from its current 6.8km to 5.5km to Hove Lagoon. This would make the route more appealing, resulting in an increased number of cyclists and a reduced number of vehicles within the area, improving both air and noise pollution.

“All road users will be considered in the scheme design, for example by maintaining existing on-street parking and highway capacity, where possible, and by improving bus stops, but by also ensuring that the new provision for cyclists is of high quality.”

Information about each proposal can be found on the engagement web page where people can provide their feedback until Tuesday April 5.

The comments will help the council to identify key constraints, issues and opportunities that will be used to help shape the proposals before they are presented at the phase two, formal consultation later this year.