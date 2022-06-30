Improvements to Lindfield primary school's outdoor play space

An application has been submitted to West Sussex County Council for landscaping alterations including new outdoor play equipment and a safe area where children can be assisted with their learning and development’.

According to the plans: “The works are required to provide play space for additional pupils accommodated in September 2021.”

While the school shares its playing field with Blackthorns Primary Academy all the proposed works are solely on the Lindfield Academy site.

Lindfield Primary Academy's outdoor space where improvements are due to take place

The application site is a grassed area with areas of paved landscaping (steps). It is currently underused and next to existing tarmac areas. Due to the unsuitable levels of the grassed area the school is unable to use the area due to health and safety.

The works also include new fencing, retained walls, planting area and hard landscaped footpaths for entry into play areas.

The items of play equipment, with safety surfacing beneath, include balance beams, inclined log twister, raise and fall logs, twin balance beam, waterproof sail shade and recycled plastic toadstools.

The application concludes: “There will be no additional noise impact for local residents. The amount of children using the site will remain the same, the proposed development will just provide an additional all year round space for the children to use within this section of the site.”

The works are described of a minor scale and carefully designed to avoid any harmful impact on the conservation area.