The well-attended event was funded by Burgess Hill and District Rotary Club and supported by The King’s Church.

Burgess Hill Youth, Kangaroos and The King’s Church provided craft activities, including sand-art and paper jellyfish making, and the library attended the event with a sensory story time.

Burgess Hill town mayor Peter Chapman said: “I had such an enjoyable time at The King’s Church, alongside the various organisations who helped to make the event happen.

“It’s great that we can provide such a brilliant morning for families of children with SEND.

“I hope the event happens again and is a regular activity in the Town Council events calendar.”

Sussex author Julie Alison McDonald shared her story ‘Say Hello to Hedgy’ and signed copies of her book, which encourages conversations about different ways of thinking, feeling and behaving.

There was also a bouncy castle and play area for kids and free hot drinks for adults from The King’s Church.

Author Anna Emilia, who struggled with reading as a child because of her dyslexia, provided free books, which have an easy-to-read format and are based on her experience of getting her first cat.

Carers Support, WSCC Early Help Team, Aspens and SENDias were also at the event.

The Sensory Shine Shop came along too with a variety of sensory toys that people could purchase.

Visit www.burgesshill.gov.uk to see what other events Burgess Hill Town Council has lined up.

1. Family Fun Morning From left: Jack and Anne-Marie from Burgess Hill and District Rotary Club, Angie from The King's Church, Town Mayor Councillor Peter Chapman, Councillor Janice Henwood, Kayleigh and Molly from Burgess Hill Town Council's Community Engagement Team. Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council Photo Sales

