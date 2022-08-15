The sun-drenched event was organised by Burgess Hill Town Council and was funded by Burgess Hill District Lions Club.

Organisers and attendees hailed it as a huge success.

Burgess Hill town mayor Peter Chapman said: “Thank you to everyone who came out in the sweltering heat to support the event.”

He said: “The Town Council are very appreciative for the on-going support of the Burgess Hill District Lions Club, which enables us to hold additional community events, such as Lions Town Centre Day.”

The event featured market stalls from community groups and free activities for kids, including face painting, balloon modelling, electronic games and a sand pit.

The Theatre Club was full with children making arts and crafts, courtesy of Burgess Hill Youth and Fish and Bricks Pre-School.

Burgess Hill District Lions Club also set up a free remote control car time trial, where kids could race around the stone garden.

Other groups sold handmade items for charity or offered free games.

The town council thanked Mid Sussex Radio for providing a last-minute PA system.

Archie Tipple from Burgess Hill District Lions said: “We were delighted to be able to support the return of the Burgess Hill Town Day this year and as sponsors we saw first-hand the benefit to the community of being able to run events like this.

“As a Community Interest Group, our aim for the day was to publicise our organisation and discuss the many aspects of what Burgess Hill District Lions do for the members of our community.”

1. Lions Town Centre Day From left: Burgess Hill District Lions Club. Allen Greenwood, Archie Tipple and Rosamarie Greenwood with Burgess Hill town mayor Peter Chapman Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council Photo Sales

2. Lions Town Centre Day Lions Town Centre Day was in Church Walk, Burgess Hill, on Saturday, August 13 Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council Photo Sales

3. Lions Town Centre Day Lions Town Centre Day was in Church Walk, Burgess Hill, on Saturday, August 13 Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council Photo Sales

4. Lions Town Centre Day Lions Town Centre Day was in Church Walk, Burgess Hill, on Saturday, August 13 Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council Photo Sales