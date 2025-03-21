Initial plan approved for Local Government Reorganisation in East Sussex

Lewes District Council has announced that cabinet councillors have agreed an interim plan on Local Government Reorganisation for submission to government, despite ‘reservations’ about the process.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council said the decision was made on Thursday, March 20, adding that the plan is needed since the government announced that the East Sussex area would be part of a Devolution Priority Programme.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, leader of Lewes District Council, said: “We have reservations about this devolution process, however these will not get in the way of our primary objective to deliver a reorganisation that benefits all our residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said the document outlines an initial proposal to create one new unitary authority, which is based on existing county boundaries, following the ‘abolishment of the six existing councils’ in East Sussex.

Leader of Lewes District Council Zoe Nicholson said the council aims to deliver 'a reorganisation that benefits all our residents'.

The interim plan was jointly compiled by Lewes District, Eastbourne Borough, Hastings Borough, Rother District, Wealden District and East Sussex County councils. It says funding for the organisation must come from government because it cannot be met from existing councils’ budgets.

Councillor Nicholson said: “We will work to establish a future framework of service delivery that works for everyone in our district. Public services face a deeply uncertain future, due in the largest part to historic underfunding, and that deficit must be bridged within these longer-term arrangements.”

There will be a consultation with East Sussex residents on the interim plan over the coming months and the six councils have to submit final, detailed proposals in September. The council said that, if approved, a new shadow council would be elected in May 2027 and the unitary authority would take over in April 2028, when existing councils in East Sussex would cease to exist.