In a decision notice published on Tuesday (July 25), a planning inspector has allowed an appeal connected with plans to build seven houses in place of a property known as Evershed Court in Fairlight Avenue.

The outline application, which involves the demolition of two existing buildings, was refused by Lewes District Council’s planning committee in September last year on the grounds that the houses would result in an overdevelopment of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This view was not shared by the planning inspector, however.

Evershed Court proposed layout (Credit: Lewes planning portal)

The inspector said: “The assertions of ‘overdevelopment’ are in my view unjustified and I note that the development footprint would actually be smaller than at present.

“The proposed houses would have good sized rear gardens and there would be adequate space for parking. Furthermore, it is in the nature of infill development to be more intensive than the existing land use — otherwise it would, by definition, not be feasible.

“Government policy in the National Planning Policy Framework 2021 is to make the best use of brownfield land and for there to be a positive approach towards housebuilding in sustainable areas. The appeal scheme meets these requirements and with the assistance of a good standard of hard and soft landscaping pursuant to an approval of the reserved matter, the appeal scheme would not be so different as regards appearance to draw the eye and be seen as a harmful change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad