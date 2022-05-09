Inspector dismisses Seaford apartment building appeal

The original application, to build a block of 13 flats in place of the former Kennards car dealership in Steyne Road, had been refused by Lewes District Council’s planning committee in October.

While the scheme had been recommended for approval, the committee felt the proposed building was too large and would have a negative impact on the character of the area, as well as the town’s Conservation Area.

The developer, Southdown Homes Ltd, disagreed and appealed against this decision, arguing that the development would ‘rejuvenate’ the site and surrounding area while also providing much-needed new homes.

Despite this argument, the developer did alter its design during the appeal process to remove one floor from its proposed design, reducing its overall height.

Even so, the inspector came to the conclusion that the building would be “unacceptably overbearing and bulky”.

In a decision notice published on April 29, the planning inspector said: “The proposal would reuse previously developed land within the urban area, and its benefits would include welcome new homes, employment during construction, and future occupiers’ likely support for local shops and services.

“However, because the harm identified in the main issue would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits, when assessed against the policies of the Framework taken as a whole, planning permission should not be granted.”