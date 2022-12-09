A new interactive Resident Climate Action Hub has been launched by West Sussex County Council to provide an online space for people to share their ideas and views on ways to tackle climate change.

Actions that individuals, households, and communities could take can be added to the Ideas Bank, and people can start conversations on the Discussion Forum on issues such as electric vehicles, recycling, biodiversity, and food waste.

Not surprisingly, with winter fast approaching and household costs and bills soaring, the most current topic of conversation on the hub is how households can reduce their energy use.

Deborah Urquhart, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “We hope the Climate Action Hub will enable our residents to share their ideas and experiences with one another and encourage further positive changes to protect our planet.

West Sussex Climate Action

“As an authority, we are taking steps to ensure we reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030, and we want to do what we can to help our residents with their own carbon reduction journeys.”

The hub’s Community Climate Action Map aims to demonstrate the scale of collective action on climate change taking place across West Sussex and help people to see what is going on near them.

The map is already populated with West Sussex County Council solar projects, Community Road Verges and Recycling Centres.

Residents can also add their own pins to promote the climate activity they are involved with.

