Irreconcilable differences caused us to leave

In response to your reader’s letter of 20th April 2019, I would like the opportunity to clarify a few points made.

Firstly, the invoice for the by-election at Telscombe Town Council appears yet to be received by the town council, so as yet no public money has been spent.

I should also add that any by-election cost is likely to be approximately £2,000 not £9,000 as previously stated.

Secondly, Cllr Botting and myself served at town level and district level for the Conservative Party, but unfortunately at Telscombe Town Council irreconcilable differences emerged with opposing viewpoints.

The current administration at Telscombe Town Council were supported by the Conservative Party branch and as such Cllr Botting and myself chose to leave the Conservative Party Association and also Telscombe Town Council, but took the opportunity to continue to serve the town council at Peacehaven and the district council as Independent councillors.

Unfortunately, even after all this time, the irreconcilable differences are still present with the current administration at Telscombe Town Council.

This week alone, Cllr Botting was told by one of the Telscombe town councillors that delivering leaflets would allow him to lose weight!

The current election provides an opportunity away from that administration at district level, for Cllr Wayne Botting, Cathy Neave and myself to represent the community in which we live, work, have raised children and have family and friends.

Cllr Dave Neave

On behalf of Cathy Neave and Cllr Wayne Botting

Independent Candidates at East Saltdean and Telscombe Cliffs Ward.