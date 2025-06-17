A former Lewes MP has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours.

Maria Caulfield, who was MP from 2015-2024, said she was ‘really surprised’ when she received the the letter to say she had been nominated.

She was awarded the CBE for political and public service.

She told the Sussex Express: “It’s been almost a year since the General Election and I’d kind of put that side of my life to one side. I’m really pleased because we did do a lot of work in the health team on women’s health in particular.”

Former Lewes MP Maria Caulfield was made a CBE for Political and Public Service. Photo: Chris Moorhouse

She said: “It's a team effort behind all that work.”

Mrs Caulfield’s previous Government posts included Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Department for Business and Trade, Minister for Women) and Parliamentary Under-Secretary (Department of Health and Social Care) until 2024. She also served as Minister of State for Health from July to September 2022

She said some of the most important work her team did was on the HRT prepayment certificate and the baby loss certificate.

Mrs Caulfield explained: “Before we brought in the (HRT prepayment) certificate women were having to pay prescription prices for their HRT. Sometimes women can be on multiple products so each HRT hormone is a full prescription price, which soon adds up if you’re needing that for a few years. So we brought in the HRT pre-payment certificate and for the price of one prescription item, which is just under £20, women can get all their HRT products for the whole year. So it makes it much more affordable.”

She said she is particularly proud of her involvement in the baby loss certificate.

She said: “We had so many parents contact us when we launched it. This certificate is for parents who lose a baby before 24 weeks gestation. Up until the certificate you couldn’t register your baby for a birth certificate if they died before 24 weeks and lots of parents felt that their baby had never been recognised. The certificate is not a birth certificate – it doesn't give them an NHS number or anything – but it’s a formal recognition of their baby. And they can choose whether to have that certificate or not.”

Mrs Caulfield said many parents contacted the health team to say they were glad to have their baby formally recognised.

“It’s a small thing but it made a big difference to people’s lives," she said, adding that even women in their 80s were able to get a certificate for a baby that died 50 or 60 years ago.

Mrs Caulfield said she became involved in politics while working as a nurse at the Royal Sussex County Hospital. She said there had been plans to close the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath at the time.

She said: “The local Conservatives were doing a campaign against the closure so I just joined them. I wasn’t particularly political before that and that’s how I got involved. I handed out some leaflets, I went on some campaign days.”

Then the Conservatives asked whether she wanted to stand for council and she became a councillor for Moulsecoomb in Brighton in 2007.

Since the 2024 General Election, in which new Lewes MP James MacCleary was elected, Mrs Caulfield has gone back to nursing and is working full time at The Royal Marsden hospital where has worked before. She is involved with gynae cancer research and looking after patients on clinical trials with ovarian or cervical cancer.

She said: “It’s really nice to be back. It’s a lovely hospital and we look after some very special patients.”