Jess Brown-Fuller MP aims to improve status of Chichester Harbour

Chichester’s newly elected MP Jess Brown-Fuller visited the Chichester Harbour Conservancy last week to learn more about the harbour and how to improve its status.

Chichester Harbour is the biggest recreational harbour in the UK and one of the largest in Europe. It has 17 miles of navigable channels and plays host to 25,000 sailors. It also is one of the UK’s most designated natural areas, named as a Ramsar International Wetland area, a Special Area of Conservation, protecting important marine habitats, a Special Protection Area, protecting rare and threatened bird species, A Special Site of Scientific Interest and a National Landscape Area.

However, despite being a nationally important area, the harbour is facing significant challenges, with over 80% of it in an “unfavourable declining condition” as of 2021. This is due to a combination of factors including climate change and coastal squeeze leading to a decline in salt marshes, adverse water quality due to run off from the A27 and farmland, pollution from sewage spills and boat discharges, as well as recreational disturbances due to its popularity.

Chichester Habour Conservancy was established by the Chichester Harbour Conservancy Act 1971, making it the only Conservancy to be regulated by an Act of Parliament. The Conservancy has several legal powers, employs its own officers, including planning officers, and runs an education centre at Dell Quay. It is working to establish more salt marshes and is developing a 2050 strategy to create a long-term vision for the harbour.

Jess Brown-Fuller in the Bishop's Palace Gardens in Chichester

CHC would like to see reforms to the 1971 Act so that, for example, it can be a statutory consultee on planning applications. It also hopes to gain better access to funding and grants to help reverse the decline of the local environment.

Jess Brown-Fuller plans to work closely with CHC to help it achieve its aim to better protect the harbour.

“Chichester Harbour is a huge national asset in our district, and it is up to us to help improve its condition for future generations. Alongside Pagham Harbour and Medmerry Nature Reserve, our coastal area contains some of the country’s most important wetlands and bird migratory areas, making it an area of international importance,” said Jess.