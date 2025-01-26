Jess Brown Fuller MP calls on Government to support historic churches in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jess Brown-Fuller MP has called on the Government to do more for historic churches in Chichester after the Government announced they would extend the Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme at a reduced level.

The Listed Places of Worship Scheme allows places of worship to reclaim VAT on repair projects costing over £1,000 and is utilised by Churches across the country when undergoing costly restoration on historic buildings. Jess participated in a Westminster Hall debate on the issue, which was brought forward due to Rachel Reeves failing to commit to the scheme during the autumn budget. At the end of the debate, Chris Bryant committed to funding the scheme for another year but with a lower funding cap of £20 million.

During the debate, Jess highlighted the support the scheme provided for St Paul’s Church in Chichester to improve community spaces used by charities, stating, “Without the community spaces that operate out of churches and cathedrals, the homes for charities no longer exist.”

Following the debate, Chris Bryant MP, on behalf of the Government, announced a commitment to continue a reduced version of the scheme with a cap of £20m. Last year, £29 million was claimed, the vast majority of which was by churches. Chichester’s Liberal Democrat MP is calling on the Government to fund the scheme for a longer period and to set the funding cap at a level where no church will miss out on funding.

Jess Brown-Fuller, MP for Chichester, said: “While I welcome the news that the Government is going to continue with the Listed Places of Worship Scheme, I am concerned that there isn’t a long-term commitment to supporting our historic places of worship.I have heard from various communities across Chichester, including St Paul’s and the Cathedral, whose restoration projects have benefited from the scheme.

"The grants don’t just protect buildings for the future but ensure community spaces used by social groups and charities can continue to operate,” said Jess, adding that “every £1 invested in church buildings returns £16 to our communities while the amount provided through the grant is a drop in the ocean on the DCMS balance sheet”