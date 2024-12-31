Jess Brown FUller MP: MP for Chichester reflects on the year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week we ring in the New Year and I welcome 2025 with a renewed sense of optimism that a fresh calendar on the wall always seems to bring for me. At the time of writing, my ten year old is adamant he would like to see the Countdown at midnight for the first time and I’m inclined to let him. In previous years we’ve gone out for an early dinner with friends, lit a sparkler in the garden at around 7pm and everyone has been tucked up in bed by 9!

Long gone are the years when my husband and I would be preparing for the New Year celebrations we hosted in our restaurant, but I vividly remember the hard work that came with it and my thoughts are with those in the hospitality industry this time of year, who are working hard to ensure the rest of us have a magical festive season. It’s felt like a real privilege having quality time with my family and friends while Parliament is in recess, something I haven’t managed to do for quite a while!

This week also marks nearly six months since I was elected as Chichester’s Member of Parliament, and I have spent this break reflecting on what has been a whirlwind year. Back in July, constituents of Chichester voted for change and elected a Liberal Democrat MP. They fully got behind my campaign, and in large numbers, said ‘Yes to Jess’. My campaign pledged that you would get a hardworking, local MP who would focus on access to health services in the constituency, support residents with the cost of living crisis and work with the government to ensure the clean up of our rivers and seas after years of neglect and damage.

I’m not one for making New Year’s resolutions, so my pledges to you as the constituents of Chichester remain the same. As Hospitals and Primary Care spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats, my conversations with the NHS Trust, ICB, and primary care networks will continue to ensure access to healthcare provision in Chichester improves. I will continue to encourage the Labour Government to be bolder and braver in their approach to reform of the water industry, so we see real change in water quality and our Harbour’s health can improve. And finally, I remain available to constituents if they have any concerns or issues, and can be contacted via [email protected] to book surgery appointments and seek advice.

Wishing all Observer readers a Happy New Year and a healthy, prosperous 2025.