Chichester's Parliamentary Candidate for the Liberal Democrat party, Jess Brown-Fuller, has vowed to press for extra protection for Chichester’s precious chalk streams if elected as the area’s next Member of Parliament.

The Liberal Democrats this week called for a new protected status for local rivers and marine protected areas. Environment Agency statistics show that Southern Water dumped sewage in Chichester’s waterways 1,746 times for a staggering 29,755 hours in 2023.

The Liberal Democrats’ general election manifesto includes an expansion of marine protected areas and a new Blue Flag status for rivers. The introduction of Blue Flag status would set legally binding targets to prevent sewage dumping in those sites. The Liberal Democrats have been vocal campaigners against the dumping of untreated sewage in Chichester Harbour, the River Lavant, Ems and the coast and recently announced that, if elected, they would replace Ofwat with a new regulator with more teeth.

“The current government has replaced strict EU regulations on how many times Southern Water can legally dump untreated wastewater into our waters with loosely worded legislation asking the water companies to try to do better. This is not good enough,” said Jess.

"A privatised company’s first duty is to its shareholders, then its customers. The environment only gets a look-in if the regulators and government hold it to account, which they don’t seem prepared to do.”

In April the government introduced new legislation to prevent regulators from imposing financial sanctions on companies and publishing details of their non-compliance of regulations if such actions could adversely impact company growth. Campaigners complain that this would further erode the ability of Ofwat to hold the water companies to account.