The trustees of Jevington Village Hall have today launched a ‘Buy a Brick’ crowdfunding campaign.

The campaign seeks to raise a minimum of £10,000 to help buy the 2,000 reclaimed bricks needed to build a new out-house and all-access toilet.

If they raise enough, the group will also hire a bricklayer to build the walls.

Jevington Village Hall was originally built as the village school in the 19th century on land donated by the Duke of Devonshire.

Trustee Josephine Carr said: "This is an exciting day for the village hall. As the trustees, we have secured planning permission to undertake extensive refurbishment which will to secure the hall’s future as a community building for Jevington and Sussex for generations to come.

"Rebuilding the lean-to and putting in a toilet that is accessible to all users is the first step."

The grade-2 listed building is now held on trust for the benefit of the village and the local community.

Josephine Carr added: "“We are offering a tempting range of rewards for donators, from signing you brick before it is put into the wall, to the exclusive right to be the first to flush the new loo at the launch.

"This phase of the work also includes putting in a new kitchen and increasing the amount of useable floor space by opening up the old storeroom and toilet area.

"Once this work is complete, phase two will involve creating a new access and car park, and the future of the village hall will be secured in perpetuity.”

The trustees plan to start the work in the spring 2022.