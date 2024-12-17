John Milne MP: Horsham housing gets even more complicated

The new Local Plan for Horsham District Council (HDC), which I worked on in my previous capacity as Cabinet Member for Planning at HDC, has recently had its four-week examination hearings cancelled by the Government-appointed inspector.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This plan has been a very long time in the making. In the last administration it caused multiple resignations with no less than 4 different Leaders in 4 years. Ultimately it took the incoming Lib Dem council to win majority approval in December 2023.

Lib Dems acted swiftly to pass a Plan because we knew an incoming Labour government would demand an even higher rate of housebuilding - incredible as that will sound to most people. But this week, very unexpectedly, the Inspector has called for a pause in the Examination process. And that throws everything up in the air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be clear, the recent huge expansion in district housebuilding was done entirely under Conservative planning rules. Furthermore, all the sites in the new plan are only there because previous Conservative administrations at HDC put them there, whatever individuals may say now, and the Liberal Democrat administration was left to choose from existing options.

John Milne MP outside the Mowbray development in north Horsham.

The huge disappointment is not just that Labour have changed planning rules, it’s that they’ve kept some of the worst rules in their planning framework.

Horsham’s unique issue is Water Neutrality. As I have raised directly with Mathew Pennycook, the Minister for Housing, Horsham must answer to two entirely contradictory laws. One law says the District has to build at least 900 houses a year. The other says the District can’t build any houses at all, if they use extra water. This ridiculous situation has applied for 2 years and unfortunately has not been corrected by the new government.

The result is that HDC has been forced to accept many speculative applications that are wholly contrary to its normal development guidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I will be meeting with the Minister again to discuss Horsham’s unique situation. I believe we can still find a solution that works for Horsham, but also for Labour’s plans, if he is serious about getting every council to have an up-to-date Local Plan as soon as possible. Clearly, this delay is in no-one’s interest.