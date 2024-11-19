John Milne MP meets local farmers as Lib Dems call to ‘axe the family farm tax’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today (19th November), John Milne MP met with local farmers to hear about the disastrous impact of the Budget on the rural community. Parliament Square was filled by thousands of farmers who came to Westminster to peacefully protest.

John Milne spoke to farmers from Southwater, Barns Green, Billingshurst and Rudgwick and they all told the same story of a threat to their future.

Across Horsham District there are 300 family farms potentially at risk from the damaging side effects of this new tax. The challenges farming communities face can be seen across the board. The latest statistics reveal that in 2023/24, average farm business income has been falling for all farm types except for specialist pig farms.

This not the only new burden the government is placing on farmers. The government has also decided to accelerate the withdrawal of direct funding under the basic payment scheme. This means that all recipients will see the base amount of their payments cut by 76% next year.

John Milne with other Lib Dem MPs including leader Ed Davey at protest by farmers on Tuesday

The cumulative impact of so many changes at once is unpredictable. It's clear that the government is not giving farmers a fighting chance of sustainably and profitably feeding the nation and protecting our natural environment. The Liberal Democrats are also calling for an additional £1 billion a year in support for farmers, and a scrap to the bus fare cap increase.

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne said: “Family farmers across West Sussex have already been through a tough few years with sky high energy bills and the chaotic transition to a new subsidy system following Brexit. “Far from fixing the mess, the new Labour government is making things even worse. All their promises to rural communities have turned out to mean nothing.

"The changes are being pushed through with zero warning or consultation, leaving older farmers no time to make preparations. “Liberal Democrats will fight this tax every inch of the way. I urge the Government to change course before we see irreparable damage done to our rural communities.”