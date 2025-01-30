John Milne MP votes for compensation for 5,780 WASPI women in Horsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a vote in Parliament yesterday, Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne voted for a bill to give compensation to WASPI women. It follows an independent report that found they had suffered an injustice due to a failure to properly inform them of pension age changes.

John Milne MP said that he was “proud” to vote for the bill that would have righted a “gross injustice” for WASPI women.

Horsham’s MP went on to express his “immense disappointment” that Conservative and Labour MPs had failed to back it and promised to “keep fighting” until WASPI women get the compensation and justice they are owed.

John Milne MP said:

John Milne MP supporting the vote for compensation alongside WASPI campaigners.

“I was keen to take the chance to vote against the government’s refusal to compensate WASPI women”.

“So many women in our area have been affected by this long running scandal. They had every right to expect justice, because that’s what Labour promised in opposition, and that’s what the Ombudsman recommended.”

“For Conservative and Labour MPs to fail to back these women is an immense disappointment. The Liberal Democrats will continue to stand up for the WASPI women at every turn and keep fighting for the right outcome.”

In a Work and Pensions Select Committee meeting last week, John Milne MP challenged the government’s assertion that 90% of women knew about the changes to their pensions. He suggested that the government had simply picked out the figures that supported the conclusion it always wanted to find and ignored everything else.

The government’s decision to not provide WASPI women with compensation followed a report on the communication of changes from the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO). The government accepted the findings of ‘‘maladministration’ but did not accept their recommendation of compensation payments of £2,950 each.