Josh Babirinde MP urged to act on climate by constituents at Westminster Mass Lobby

Eastbourne constituents join Joshua Babirinde MP at the Houses of Parliament

On 9th July, a group of 6 constituents from Eastbourne travelled to Westminster to take part in The Climate Coalition’s Mass Lobby, urging MPs to take stronger action on climate change and environmental protection.

This mass lobby calling for fair, ambitious and community - led climate solutions.

Volunteers hope their MP will take the message back to Parliament and help drive forward urgent climate policies that protect people and nature alike.