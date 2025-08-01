Katy Bourne chosen as Conservative candidate for Sussex mayoral election

Police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne has been selected as the Conservative candidate for the upcoming Sussex mayoral election.

Last month, the government agreed to move forward with a Mayoral Combined County Authority (MCCA) for Sussex, with the first mayoral election to take place in May, 2026.

Following Thursday’s announcement, Mrs Bourne said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been selected as the Conservative candidate for the first Mayor of Sussex. I’d like to thank everyone who voted for me and assure Conservative members across our beautiful county that I will work hard for you all and do my utmost to make you proud.”

Former East Worthing & Shoreham MP Tim Loughton, county council leader Paul Marshall and former Hastings & Rye MP Sally-Ann Hart were the other three Conservatives hoping to represent their party in the mayoral election.

Mrs Bourne said: “It’s been a long campaign and I’d like to thank Paul, Sally-Ann and Tim for stepping forwards. I wish them every success for the future. I’d also like to thank my amazing team of volunteers and activists - none of this would be possible without you.

“For now, my work as police and crime commissioner continues and I look forward to the mayoral campaign ahead and securing the very best deal for Sussex.”

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Loughton said: “Thank you to everyone who has supported my campaign to be the Conservative candidate for the Sussex Mayor elections next year. Alas it wasn't to be and could only make close runner up but I will still be Rooting for Sussex.”

The new MCCA will bring together all upper-tier local councils across Sussex to operate across the region while, while existing councils will continue to deliver day-to-day services. The Devolution Bill (2025) outlines how significant powers, and funding will move down from central government to a local level, where decisions can be shaped with and by the people who live and work there.