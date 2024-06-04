Kemptown and Peacehaven MP ‘gutted’ to be suspended by the Labour Party following complaint

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Kemptown and Peacehaven MP has confirmed he has been suspended by the Labour Party following a complaint about his behaviour.

Lloyd Russell-Moyle announced on social media that he will not be eligible to be a candidate at the General Election on July 4.

He posted a message to both his X profile and Facebook page that said: “I’ve been working day and night since the election was called for success not only in Brighton Kemptown & Peacehaven but across Sussex. Yesterday (Tuesday, May 28) out of the blue, I received an ‘administrative suspension letter’.”

Mr Russell-Moyle said someone ‘who remains anonymous’ to him has made what he believes to be a ‘vexatious and politically motivated complaint’ about his behaviour eight years ago.

Lloyd Russell-Moyle. Photo: Chris McAndrew, UK Parliament

He said: “This is a false allegation that I dispute totally and I believe it was designed to disrupt this election. There isn’t enough time to defend myself as these processes within the party take too long, so the party have told me that I will not be eligible to be a candidate at the next election. I’m gutted. I’ve spent the last decade of my life building one of the best campaigning CLPs in the country. I’ve been so inspired by everyone pulling together in the last week and excited for the campaign to come. We have an amazing local party, and I am sorry most of all for you party members do will be let down by this.”

Mr Russell-Moyle said he aims to cooperate with the investigations process to ‘clear my name’ and would meanwhile ‘contribute to public life in different ways’.

He said: “I wish Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner, and the Labour team the best of luck and hope to be celebrating Labour wins across Sussex and beyond on election night.”

A Labour Party spoksperson told the website Labour List: “The Labour Party takes all complaints extremely seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken.”