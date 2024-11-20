Kieran Mullan MP supports family farmers in fight against Labour’s unfair Family Farm Tax

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kieran Mullan, MP for the Bexhill and Battle constituency, met local farmers who took part in a major rally against Labour’s Family Farm Tax plans in Westminster yesterday (Tuesday).

Despite Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Environment Secretary Steve Reed previously promising to protect farmers, under Government proposals, more than 100,000 farms across the country will be hit by new inheritance tax laws.

They will be devastating for family farms and pose a serious risk to domestic food security and food prices.

A petition at www.stopthefarmtax.com has been set up for people to back British farming and oppose the new tax, while farmers will gather in Westminster on Tuesday in opposition to Labour’s plans.

Speaking after the lobby Kieran said:

“Labour’s ideological decision to target family farmers – despite promising not to do so – has the potential to wreck farmer’s lives and the whole industry. Not only have they underestimated and undervalued the farms affected by this harsh new tax, but the knock-on effects for the whole country could be disastrous.

“I will stand beside our family farmers in the Bexhill and Battle constituency and those from across the country to show the Labour Government they have made not only a bad decision, but the wrong decision. I will remain committed to helping local farmers fight this harsh new tax and gathering together will show Keir Starmer how poor his judgement is.

“And I would also urge people to sign our petition at www.stopthefarmtax.com,” he added.