Kieran Mullan MP welcomes Home Office decision not to proceed with Northeye

Bexhill MP, Dr Kieran Mullan, welcomed today’s news that the asylum accommodation centre proposed at the Northeye site in Bexhill will no longer proceed.

Dame Angela Eagle, Home Office Minister for Border Security and Asylum, wrote to the MP today (9 December) to confirm that the Home Office would not progress with this site. Instead, the site would be sold.

Kieran Mullan said “I know residents will join me in welcoming the government’s decision not to proceed with an immigration accommodation site at Northeye in Bexhill.

I want to thank campaigners, and cross-party councillors across all layers of local government for fighting against this plan. I’ve done all I can to support them. I am especially pleased for the residents of the Northeye Estate for whom the uncertainty and worry is over.”