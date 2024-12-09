Kieran Mullan MP welcomes Home Office decision not to proceed with Northeye

By Kieran Mullan
Contributor
Published 9th Dec 2024, 15:39 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 16:52 BST
Bexhill MP, Dr Kieran Mullan, welcomed today’s news that the asylum accommodation centre proposed at the Northeye site in Bexhill will no longer proceed.

Dame Angela Eagle, Home Office Minister for Border Security and Asylum, wrote to the MP today (9 December) to confirm that the Home Office would not progress with this site. Instead, the site would be sold.

Kieran Mullan said “I know residents will join me in welcoming the government’s decision not to proceed with an immigration accommodation site at Northeye in Bexhill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I want to thank campaigners, and cross-party councillors across all layers of local government for fighting against this plan. I’ve done all I can to support them. I am especially pleased for the residents of the Northeye Estate for whom the uncertainty and worry is over.”

Related topics:Home OfficeBexhill
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice