King Charles III: Watch Crawley MP Henry Smith swear oath to His Majesty in Parliament
Crawley MP Henry Smith has sworn allegiance to His Majesty King Charles III, as the House of Commons returned following the period of national mourning in honour of HM Queen Elizabeth II.
Speaking in Central Lobby after the swearing in on Wednesday [September 21], Mr Smith said: “As Parliament sits again upon the conclusion of national mourning for Her Majesty the Queen, I’m pleased to swear allegiance to HM King Charles III in the House of Commons.
“Members of Parliament give thanks for the life of Queen Elizabeth II, and pledge loyalty to King Charles III.
“God save the King!”
In his oath in the House of Commons, Mr Smith said: “I swear by Almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors, according to law. So help me God.”