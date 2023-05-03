Chichester Labour’s local election candidates were at the Cross last month to talk about their plans for the Chichester.

Clare Walsh, Chair of Chichester Constituency Labour Party and candidate for Chichester East said: “We are standing 17 candidates across the city and in our coastal and rural wards. I’m really proud that the residents of Chichester will be able to vote Labour in 16 of Chichester’s 21 wards.

“We will be building on Labour’s success in Chichester East in 2019 and we have a really committed group of candidates who are keen to represent their local areas and work with residents towards a greener, fairer Chichester for all.

“In our conversations today, local residents are concerned about air quality, the cost of living and the continuing problem of sewage in our harbours and seas. As we continue to canvass up to the election, we’ll be listening for the other issues we need to prioritise.”

Absent from the line-up was Susan Walsh, Clare’s mother and candidate for Harbour Villages. Susan was bitten by a dog while out canvassing the day before. An NHS worker herself, Susan gave thanks to St Richards A&E for looking after her so well.

Susan said: “I’ve heard stories of people being bitten by dogs but in all my years of canvassing and leafletting for Labour, it’s never happened to me until yesterday in Chichester West. When my finger is healed, I’ll be taking a spatula the next time I go leafletting, so that it doesn’t happen again.”

