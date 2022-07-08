Labour retains Worthing county council seat in by-election

Graham McKnight took 52 per cent of the votes (1,262), seeing off competition from Michael Cloake (Conservative), Jo Paul (Green) and Hazel Thorpe (Lib Dem).

Mr McKnight said: “Huge thanks to all residents who came out yesterday to support Labour.

“I dedicate this victory to people facing mental health challenges and barriers.

Graham McKnight is West Sussex's newest county councillor

“My work with local groups has already begun and I look forward to working hard at West Sussex County Council to represent residents on issues that matter to them most.”

The by-election was called after Dr Beccy Cooper stepped down to concentrate on her new role as leader of Worthing Borough Council.

She said: “Graham will be a brilliant and hard working councillor and I am pleased he will be representing Worthing residents on the key issues we face in health and social care.

“He has full support of Worthing Borough Labour councillors and we are excited to work with him.”

It was a long day for all the candidates and their supporters, with the results coming in shortly before midnight on Thursday (July 7).

The Labour team described their victory as ‘a clear message to the local Tories’ on a day of ‘complete and utter chaos in the Conservative Government’.

Caroline Baxter, Leader of West Sussex Labour Group said: “I am delighted to welcome Graham to our team.

“His experience supporting our community as a secondary school teacher and now as a Macmillan Cancer Support Worker, lecturer in mental health and ambassador for an NHS Foundation Trust will be an asset to our hard-working group of West Sussex Labour county councillors.

“Once again, our tireless team of local Labour activists have listened and engaged with the residents of Worthing, and Graham’s positive campaign got to the very heart of the change people want to see at West Sussex County Council.”

Thursday night’s result:

Graham McKnight (Labour): 52 per cent (+5.7)

Michael Cloake (Conservative): 32.8 per cent (-6.4)

Jo Paul (Green): 5.5 per cent (-1.8)

Hazel Thorpe (Lib Dem): 9.7 per cent (+5.3)