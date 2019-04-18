Labour stands 26 candidates in Lewes District Council election

Labour is standing 26 candidates at the Lewes District Council election next month.

All 41 seats are up for election across 21 wards at the authority, which is currently Conservative-led, although no party has a majority.

Polling day is Thursday May 2.

Labour has already successfully elected four parish councillors uncontested where other parties were unable to field candidates; Mandy Brown and Margaret Crompton in Ringmer, Nick Belcher in Chailey and Frank Forman in Plumpton.

In Lewes two key Labour prospective councillors are running for District and Town Council elections in Castle and Bridge wards. Emily Clarke, a community campaigner and recipient of the town council’s civic award in 2018 for Outstanding Service to the Community for Landport Community Café, the #241forFoodBanks appeal, Lewes Action for Social Housing and Lewes School Uniform Bank is running in Castle Ward. Matt Kent is the Labour candidate in Bridge Ward. Matt looks to build on his previous Town Council experience and focus on improved and affordable local housing and neighbourhood road safety.

CORRECTION: The fact that Labour is standing 26 candidates was omitted in an article published in last week’s Sussex Express. We would like to apologise for the error.

A full list of candidates can be read on the council’s website.